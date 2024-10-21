What Is the "October Theory" of Changing Your Life That's Taking Over TikTok? Here's How It Works

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok can be a valuable resource for advice. Whether that advice is good or bad depends on many variables, including who you're getting the advice from, what their motives and qualifications are, and what type of advice you're looking for. Medical advice, for instance, is probably best left to medical professionals.

Yet when it comes to life coaching and self-help advice, TikTok is filled with advice that's good for the right person. One trend has been popping up with increasing regularity: the October Theory. But what is it, and how are people promoting that it's capable of changing your life? This is what TikTok has to say about the theory, and how you can implement it in your own life.

Here's the TikTok "October Theory" of changing your life, explained.

The October Theory is similar to the concept of New Year's Day. While some use the end of December to reflect on their lives and implement big changes on Jan. 1, some TikTokers are suggesting that it's not the best time to make big changes. There's a lot of ceremony around New Year's, but it may not be the most conducive time of year to making yourself a better person.

October, on the other hand, is more primed to be the time for transformation, according to this theory. The holidays are approaching, which means people are beginning to make changes to align their lives with the personal goals they feel are most important. October is also the start of the holidays and all the change and nostalgia they bring.

According to the October Theory, people should embrace this as a second New Year's and begin making the changes the year has proven they need. Whether that means exercising or prioritizing health, making moves in your career, walking away from a relationship that isn't serving you or starting a new one, the onset of cooler weather is the ideal time to embrace the new you. So says TikTok.

TikTok may not be perfect, but the October Theory seems to be one of the good ones.

TikTok certainly has no lack of suggestions for how people should live their lives. For parents, there's a vibrant and thriving ParentTok world, or MomTok for the moms. There are suggestions through that side of TikTok on how to handle every parenting challenge from potty training and feeding challenges to sleep regression and ushering grown kids off to college. Of course, not all of it is of good quality.

As infamous convicted felon MomTok's Ruby Franke proved after her abuse of her children was revealed in 2023, not all that glitters is gold. This means that when you go to social media for advice, you should take it all with a grain of salt and consider the source. There's good parenting advice on TikTok, but not everyone has the qualifications or experience to offer it.

For those looking to improve their health, the landscape may be slightly less perilous to navigate. But even then, there are some TikTokers making dangerous suggestions such as those promoting unhealthy diets or exercise regimens that could lead to injury.

