Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Doorbell Camera Records Neighbor’s Awkward Convo With Husband After Misreading Woman’s Wave "Why would you come knock on my door?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 20 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @pinkmaggit

A woman's doorbell camera recorded an awkward encounter between her neighbor and her husband. Maggit (@pinkmaggit98) uploaded the footage to TikTok where the neighbor, a man named Trey, visits her house in an attempt to talk to her. According to the text overlay in her video, it turns out the man misconstrued a friendly neighborly wave for romantic interest and he decided to try and capitalize on it by ringing her doorbell.

"I guess neighborly waving is out of the picture now, this genuinely freaked me out. Why would you come knock on my door?" a text overlay in the video reads. This ominous message starts the clip, which begins with footage of doorbell video camera.

In the distance, a man can be seen walking up to the home. He's about to ring the doorbell but then takes a minute to wipe his face down. He checks his fingertips and then pushes the doorbell button. Next, he takes a step back as the chime goes off and waits for the TikToker to answer.

After a few seconds, the crack of the front door can be heard, and a man's voice is heard off-camera. The neighbor then begins to speak: "I was wondering if I can...my name's Trey," he says, pointing to another house off in the distance with his right arm.

After a brief pause, he says, "Live right around the corner." The who answered the door says, "OK," prompting a response from the neighbor. "I was wondering if I can talk to the Ford driver."

"Oh, uh, yeah," the man tells the neighbor before he interjects and says, "Is that your wife or something?" "Yeah," the man who answered the door says. "Oh, OK, I'm sorry," he says while immediately turning around and walking away at a brisk pace away from the house.

The man who answered the door, curious, wanted to know what the reason for the neighbor's visit was. "Oh what, what's up?" He asks the neighbor, who immediately turns right back around and gives his impetus for the visit.

"Oh I was just looking for, you know, any kind of pal." There's another brief pause and he tells the man who answered the door, "But that's your wife, I'm sorry. She's just, you know, waving and stuff. I got the wrong signal." The man at the door appears taken aback by the revelation, "Oh, gotcha."

Trey then assures the couple that he won't be making any surprise visits to the house. "Sorry about that. I won't be back. I won't be back." The man at the door seemed almost sympathetic with Trey's plight, offering an olive branch of a reply: "you're good man." "All right," the neighbor says, walking off. The front door closes as the man is recorded walking off into the distance.

The clip is the only video that's currently uploaded to Maggit's account and it's accrued over 881,000 views on the popular social media application. Comments for the clip have been turned off, but judging from the overlay the TikToker posted on the video, it didn't seem like she appreciated the fact that the man thought knocking on her front door would be an appropriate courting method.

Thanks to doorbell cameras, there's been no shortage of content popping up all over various social media channels. This one instance is a bit more wholesome than the one Maggit and her husband encountered, however.

Newsweek reported on this one homeowner's neighbor who was caught on a doorbell camera consistently performing good deeds: they ensured that her packages weren't being stolen upon being delivered when they're not home.

And then there was this X user who showed the petty way one person didn't want their neighbor in a living complex seeing "their comings and goings." So they set up a tarp in front of their door attached to two sticks. Not the most elegant of solutions, but hey, if it works, right?

So a neighbor decided to but up a doorbell camera.

Other neighbor didn't like their comings and goings being filmed. Which I completely understand.

So now I come home to this. pic.twitter.com/RwPCfjprcA — Smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) May 7, 2024 Source: X | @BlueelvisEric

And then there's this footage from a Florida resident that'll probably be of interest to an insurance company. In the clip, a doorbell camera captured the exact moment their neighbor's home exploded. It looks like something straight out of a Michael Bay film.

A video caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the moment a Florida home explodes in West Park, Florida pic.twitter.com/mnufKF0hK4 — Realitheory (@realitheory) January 31, 2024 Source: X | @realitheory

And since it's Halloween time, get ready to see a slew of residents who record avaricious families who go to "take one" baskets outside of people's homes. Individuals, like the adult and children below, have been filmed on numerous occasions generally acting like greedy candy hoarders.

🤨 What would you do if your neighbor was caught doing this on your ring doorbell camera? pic.twitter.com/lnUUSEqGxI — Will Goren (@RealWillGoren) November 1, 2023 Source: X | @RealWillGoren

There are also instances where doorbell cameras appear to help law enforcement. Like this one suspect that attempted to flee from police and was clocked speeding through a residential neighborhood.

NEW VIDEO: here’s the car caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. Police say the car took off after an officer tried to pull it over a few blocks away.



A woman inside the home was taken to the hospital. She’s expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/BfWBOXdVHZ — Tom Garris (@TomGarrisWMUR) July 3, 2023 Source: X | @TomGarrisWMUR