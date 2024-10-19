Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok What the Viral Infinity Pillow on TikTok Is and Why You Shouldn’t Search It, but Probably Will "I regret looking that up." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 19 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@julieshaw1234

If you’re like most avid TikTok users, you’ve probably come across a flood of videos mentioning the infinity pillow, accompanied by a wave of shocked faces. Many users who searched for "infinity pillow" along with "Winnie the Pooh" are saying they immediately regret it and feel traumatized by what they've seen. However, plenty of others are flocking to the comments section or sharing their own videos, asking what the infinity pillow on TikTok is and why it's trending.

Article continues below advertisement

So, is this an actual pillow we’re talking about, or something more? We’re breaking down the viral trend and why it has people wishing they could wash their eyes out.

What is an infinity pillow on TikTok?

Leave it to TikTok to blow something out of proportion, sending the rest of us down rabbit holes in search of answers. But don’t worry — we’ve done the digging to uncover exactly what the infinity pillow is and why it’s making waves online.

Article continues below advertisement

The viral infinity pillow on TikTok is a giant plushie pillow equipped with a controller-operated sex toy. As shocking as that sounds, we’re serious! Many TikTok users have suggested searching "infinity pillow Winnie the Pooh," which initially led us to think the pillow resembled the innocent child character but was being used in a rather NSFW way.

Article continues below advertisement

However, upon discovering the actual viral infinity pillow, which was shared by TikTok user @infinitypilllow (we won't link to it for obvious reasons) we found it to be even more disturbing, especially since it’s marketed in one video as something you can "take with you on a plane or a car ride." Come again?

While we can see why some folks are comparing the viral pillow to Winnie the Pooh, it's actually just a plush animal — like a rabbit or a squirrel. However, tucked inside the animal's pants is something a plushie definitely shouldn’t have, and a controller to, well, control it. Hey, we didn’t create it!

Article continues below advertisement

Based on the comments from TikTok users who ignored warnings not to search for it, they don’t seem to think highly of the item either! One user commented on @kimael_in_real_life's reaction video, saying, "I just searched….I have no words!!!" to which the TikToker replied, "Straight speechless." Another user added, "This is a side of Tiktok I truly didn't know existed." Hey, the internet can be [a] scary place!

Article continues below advertisement

There is also an actual product called an infinity pillow, but it doesn’t have any NSFW features.

While there is an NSFW infinity pillow going viral on TikTok that can apparently be purchased, there’s also a product called an infinity pillow that resembles a scarf.