Meet the Pink Lulu Shorts Girl: The TikTok Star Everyone's Talking About!

Remember the viral TikTok moments featuring "hawk tuah girl," who we later found out is a down-to-earth youngin' named Haliey Welch, and the "white tube top girl"? They both became overnight internet sensations and household names in the TikTok world. Well, TikTok’s latest obsession is another viral figure, dubbed the "pink lulu shorts girl." In a video that’s making waves, she’s seen twerking in — you guessed it — pink Lululemon shorts.

Naturally, users have jumped on the trend, posting their own versions of the dance to the same Lilzackcbfw track or rocking their own pink shorts. However, the original clip seems to have gotten lost in the mix, and now everyone is scrambling to find out more about the mystery girl. Here's what we've uncovered so far about the pink lulu shorts girl on TikTok.

Who is the pink lulu shorts girl on TikTok?

The viral video of the "pink lulu shorts girl" on TikTok, where she’s doing what fans are calling the "Wobble Challenge," appears to have been removed from her account. After some digging, though, we uncovered that the girl behind the pink Lululemon shorts is @briicbfww, who goes by Bri.

According to her bio, she’s 18 and a Virgo. While the original video seems to have disappeared, fear not — Bri has shared other videos rocking the now-iconic shorts along with the matching jacket. So at least you can put a face (and outfit) to the name!

One commenter joked, "so this the jacket to them lulu shorts." Another video, which Bri claimed was from her birthday and posted on Sept. 19, also featured the infamous outfit. Commenters couldn’t help but point out the memorable ensemble, with one saying, "The Lulu shorts that made history."

TikTokers are sharing their reactions to the viral video of the pink lulu shorts girl dancing.

Although the "pink lulu shorts girl" has removed the original video that made a splash on TikTok, commenters are sharing their reactions, showing just how impactful it was. One reaction video featured the overlay caption: "Me after finally seeing the pink lulu shorts y’all been talking about (she killed it)," along with the note, "Had to scroll fa a tad bit, but ayee, she hit every beat." The user also tagged the Wobble Challenge in the comments.

Other users seized the opportunity to challenge the "pink lulu shorts girl" by posting their own videos, declaring, "Pink lulu shorts, we coming for youuu!" Wait, is this a You Got Served moment we're witnessing?

While Bri hasn't addressed the viral video of her in the pink Lululemon shorts, she has continued to post new content since the wave began. Users are flocking to the comment section of each of these videos to remind her of her significant impact and to ask why she took the original video down. One commenter noted, "You are literally a pop culture moment."