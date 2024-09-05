Home > Viral News > Influencers "Hawk Tuah" Girl Haliey Welch Announces 'Talk Tuah' Podcast With Jake Paul's Betr Media "You really thought I was done? I'm just getting started, baby!" By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 5 2024, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're one of the folks who can't seem to get enough of the "Hawk Tuah" girl Haliey Welch and her southern charm, you're going to love her next business venture. Starting in September 2024, Haliey is joining the podcasting space, hosting a weekly show titled Talk Tuah. The podcast falls under the Betr Media umbrella, a company owned by controversial content creator, boxer, and entrepreneur Jake Paul.

In a teaser for her new show, Haliey took to Instagram to shut down the haters and give fans a taste of what they can expect from Talk Tuah: "You really thought I was done? I'm just getting started, baby!"

"Hawk Tuah" girl Haliey Welch is becoming a podcaster.

Betr founder and CEO Joey Levy made a statement announcing the new venture on Instagram: "We are excited to welcome [Haliey Welch] to the Betr team to launch the @talktuahpod. Haliey has captured the world’s attention with her charisma, authenticity, and charitable mindset, and Talk Tuah has the potential to quickly become one of the most culturally relevant shows on the internet."

"Two months ago, Haliey was working in a factory in Middle Tennessee, and now she has the opportunity to solidify herself as a generational content creator and influencer," he continued. "And the best part about it is she is the right person to become famous — Haliey is kind, humble, authentic, charitable, and no-BS — offering a refreshing contrast to the manufactured personas prevalent across social media today."

