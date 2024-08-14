Following the global phenomenon that was Haliey Welch's fateful "hawk tuah" interview in June 2024, the internet can't get enough of the sudden star — and, for a time, couldn't stop themselves from creating rumors to fill in the gaps of what we didn't know about her. From fake names to fabricated stories of her past, Haliey's public image was completely run by gossip. However, the viral girl-next-door from Tennessee has since unveiled her authentic self to the world, embracing her fame while remaining true to her small-town roots. Now, Haliey is even connecting to fans through social media and public appearances with major names like Zach Bryan.

In fact, Haliey's supporters can now connect with her even further via her partnership with Fanfix, a website that allows creators to share direct messages, tips, unlocked content, live streams, and more with fans. Distractify chatted with Haliey to learn about her Hollywood plans, her best celebrity interaction, and more.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

HW: "Take a Bow" by Rihanna, it just gets me in that mood, if you know what I’m sayin'!

If you could collab with any celebrity, who would you choose?

HW: Britney Spears — she’s my all-time favorite pop star. I have her book and everything. If I ever meet her, I will drop dead, face flat on the floor. So maybe we shouldn’t do that.

Shout out one of your favorite content creators!

HW: Tana Mongeau. She’s bae 😇

Source: instagram/@hay_welch Haliey and friend Chelsea in NYC.

Who’s your biggest celebrity crush?

HW: Matt Rife, and cat’s outta the bag on that one cause I met him on a FaceTime. He was so sweet, and he did invite me to his upcoming show in Nashville. You better believer I'm gonna be there looking sexy as I can.

Do you have any aspirations to become a Hollywood star?

HW: Ambitions, no. I worked in a factory, and before that a gas station. I do like the people I’ve met in Hollywood and they’re teaching me a lot of things about how it all works, but for now, I’m good.

What’s your most-used emoji?

HW: 🤠 That’s the one I use daily.

If you could star on any reality TV show, which would you pick?

HW: Floribama Shore. It’s mainly 'cause I love Alabama. It’s my favorite vacation spot, too. I do know if I go to a football game this year, my best friend’s dad is gonna hog tie me, though, 'cause he’s a Tennessee Vol fan.

What's the craziest thing that has happened to you since becoming famous?

HW: Definitely the change in schedule and my sleeping patterns. I’m a walking zombie all the time, and these people in the airports, when they take pictures with me ... well I guess I’m not a real Hollywood star, 'cause I look basic AF.

Who's the most famous person who has DM'd you?

HW: A bunch of rappers and singers. Some comedians and some people who are sending me Venmo requests that I haven’t seen in years. People are funny as hell.

What's one thing you wish the public knew about you?

HW: There’s no way I have a 4 out of 5 on FeetFinder. My toes may be long, but they’re well-kept.

Has anyone from your past reached out since you went viral? Exes?

HW: I don’t have many exes, but yeah. They all hit me back.

What's the best celebrity interaction you've had so far?

HW: Shaq. We DJ’d together in Nashville!

Share your top three desert-island necessities.