Britney Spears Had a Strong Reaction to the Idea of Millie Bobby Brown Playing Her in a Biopic Before agreeing to a biopic in 2024, Britney Spears was strongly against Millie Bobby Brown portraying her. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 1 2024, 4:35 p.m. ET

As Britney Spears prepares for her life to get the biopic treatment, fans remember how she criticized Millie Bobby Brown for wanting to play the singer.

Millie has been on Hollywood's radar since her breakout role in Stranger Things. She once caught Britney's attention, and it didn't go well.

Millie Bobby Brown was the victim of Britney Spears's shade after stating she would play the singer in a biopic.

In November 2022, Millie appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. While there, she discussed moving into biopics at some point in her career. When asked who she would like to play, Millie told Drew that Britney was a top choice, stating the "Lucky" singer's story and career "resonates with me."

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney," Millie said. "Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young," the actor reflected. "And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only.”

While Millie felt confident in her ability to play Britney, the singer wasn't convinced. She expressed as much on Instagram, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post that she's far from the biopic stage of her life. “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!" Britney wrote, per The Independent. The "Sometimes" singer didn't mention Millie or her comments directly, but both celebs' fans got the hint. Millie didn't respond to Britney publicly.