Millie Bobby Brown Is No Nepo Baby — Meet Her Parents and Siblings 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her performances onscreen, but who are her parents? Does she have any siblings? Details! By Anna Garrison Apr. 11 2023, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

While Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown's personal life has lately been the subject of much debate, many people are wondering how her parents feel about her unexpected engagement to Jake Bongiovi and life in the public eye. Unlike some Hollywood rising stars, Millie is not a "nepo baby" and has still found massive success at a young age.

Who are Millie Bobby Brown's parents? Does she have any siblings who might join her in the spotlight someday? Read on for everything you need to know about Millie's family, explained.

Source: Getty Images Millie with her parents

Millie Bobby Brown's parents are Kelly and Robert Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown's parents are Kelly and Robert Brown of England. The family moved from England to Spain (where Robert's parents owned a restaurant and Millie was born), then back to England, and then to Orlando, Fla. The Brown family spoke to Daily Mail about their financial burdens in 2016, where Robert explained that despite being a real estate agent, at one point, the family was so destitute that they moved in with an aunt.

It was revealed that the family moved to Orlando so Robert could open a tooth-whitening business, at which point, Millie enrolled at a weekend stage school for fun and decided to pursue acting full-time after a talent agent offered her representation at a showcase. The family then moved a fourth time to Hollywood, where Millie quickly rose to fame as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Source: Getty Images Millie with her dad, her younger sister Ava, and her now-fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is the third youngest of four siblings.

Millie is the middle child of four. She has an older sister, Paige, an older brother, Charlie, and a younger sister named Ava. In the same Daily Mail article from 2016, Millie tearfully explained that when the family moved to Orlando, Fla., Paige ultimately moved back to the U.K. Paige reportedly works for Nationwide building society. "My older sister left. She didn’t want to do it [America] any more,’ Millie notes. ‘It was tears, tears, tears. We went through tough times."

