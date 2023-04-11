Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Stranger Things Source: Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Are Engaged! Inside Their Relationship Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged! With a wedding on the way, let's take a look at their adorable relationship timeline. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 11 2023, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Congratulations are in order because Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged! The young power couple announced the happy news on Tuesday, April 11, on Instagram — the Stranger Things star shared a black-and-white snap showing off a diamond ring on her left hand as her man embraced her on the beach.

The 19-year-old actress captioned the photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift's love song "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Jake, who's the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared additional pics from their engagement with the caption, "Forever." With a wedding on the way, let's take a closer look at Millie and Jake's relationship timeline.

Source: Getty Images

June 2021: Millie and Jake spark dating rumors.

Amid rumors that they were dating, Jake shared a photo with Millie on Instagram and called her his "BFF." Later that month, the pair were photographed walking hand in hand in New York City.

October 2021: Jake shares another photo of Millie on his Instagram.

After lying low for a few months, Jake shared CCTV footage of him and Millie.

November 2021: Millie and Jake go Instagram official.

After months of speculation, Millie and Jake made their relationship Instagram official with a blurry pic of them embracing on the London Eye — how cute!

December 2021: Millie and Jake spend the holidays together.

The young couple celebrated Christmas together in cozy holiday-themed sweaters.

February 2022: The pair dress up as Barbie and Ken for Millie's 18th birthday.

Millie and Jake dressed up as Barbie and Ken to celebrate the actress's 18th birthday — and they looked amazing!

March 2022: The couple makes their red-carpet debut at the BAFTAs.

After sharing their love on social media, the power couple decided to make things even more official with their red-carpet debut at the BAFTAs.

May 2022: Millie shares a loving tribute for Jake's 20th birthday.

To celebrate Jake's birthday, Millie shared several photos on Instagram: "Happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie)," she captioned the sweet post.

November 2022: Millie reveals how she and Jake met.

During a Wired Autocomplete Interview, the Enola Holmes star answered the web's most searched questions about herself. When asked how she and Jake met, Millie revealed they met through Instagram.

February 2023: Jake shares a sweet birthday tribute to Millie.

"Another year around the sun together," Jake wrote in a loving birthday tribute to Millie via Instagram. "Happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

April 2023: Millie and Jake announce their engagement.