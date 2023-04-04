Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Twitter /@SpencerAlthouse; Twitter/@timcqthe The 'Barbie' Movie Posters Have Arrived, and Twitter's Meme Game is Top-Tier By Kelly Corbett Apr. 4 2023, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated film Barbie is set to drop in theaters on July 21, 2023. On April 4, the movie started dropping its official character posters for the flick on its Instagram and Twitter. The internet could not contain its excitement when it finally got to see the entire cast in full. One unexpected cast member that was revealed is Michael Cera. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World alum joins the star-studded cast, led by Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Given the movie’s gargantuan promotion efforts, tweets and memes have been popping up left and right. In fact, there are a few funny bits regarding Barbie that have really caught on. We've laid out the best Barbie tweets and memes swirling across the internet right now. Want to be part of the conversation? Copy the structure of these tweets and make your own. We'll be here laughing away.

Tickets to 'Barbie' memes:

6 tickets to ‘Barbie’ please pic.twitter.com/8frWPUiBqL — no context daisy jones & the six (@djatsnocontxt) April 4, 2023

No one said you had to look like Barbie or play with Barbie dolls to watch the movie. The internet is currently poking fun at unlikely moviegoers in these tweet-style memes.

“two tickets for the barbie movie please” pic.twitter.com/LuN7pwUzVh — ☆ | SCREAM VI SPOILERS (@starzlumax) April 4, 2023

3 tickets to Barbie please pic.twitter.com/mwVXKsZonA — . (@officedundies) April 4, 2023

one ticket to barbie please pic.twitter.com/Uhz2KdEIpF — cait roy (@timcqthe) April 4, 2023

"He's just Ken" memes:

The Barbie’s being presidents, lawyers, Nobel peace winners, Doctors etc…. And the Kens being ken 😭 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) April 4, 2023

As @keyon explained in the tweet above, Barbie is definitely the main character in this eponymous movie. She is the sun and Ken is just a planet orbiting her. In fact, Barbie's tagline on her character poster reads "Barbie is everything." Meanwhile, Ken's tagline reads: "He's just Ken." Users cannot get over the way the movie did him dirty.

“he’s just ken”

“he’s another ken”

“ken again” pic.twitter.com/CGx3o8Ndmn — 🌬 cam ; djats era (@thearchersirko) April 4, 2023

"she's everything. he's just ken" oh they're already taking the movie of the year... pic.twitter.com/6KHGT3g8rR https://t.co/IqP5n0ogX1 — ًً (@HW4SATHICC) April 4, 2023

Fanmade character posters for 'Barbie'

Harry Styles stars in Greta Gerwig‘s BARBIE



Only in theatres July 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/e8duXztNRS — e. (@aheroforaghost) April 4, 2023

The Twitterverse is also spoofing the Barbie character posters by editing their favorite celebrity or character in. Many are claiming that said person (for example, Harry Styles) is starring in the film as a joke.

Nicki Minaj for Barbie The Movie pic.twitter.com/w2vLfEh1aA — ᴀɴᴛᴏɴɪɪᴏ ꜰᴀɴ (@antoniiomaraj) April 4, 2023

While some of these fanmade character posters are obviously fake, some are almost believable.

wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

Surprise! our hero homelander will be making an appearance in the new Barbie movie! pic.twitter.com/CX6puRB6a0 — homelander reactions & clips (@homelanderbot) April 4, 2023