Wait, Is There a Nude Woman in the Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie? A Photo From the Set Has Sparked Memes

There’s been a lot of chatter about the upcoming Barbie live-action movie. The Greta Gerwig–helmed film — which takes on the eponymous toy line by Mattel — is set to hit the big screen in July 2023.

To help us pass the time, Warner Bros. has been sharing first-look photos from the film. Already, fans have gotten a look at what Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, will look like. We've also seen some shots of what Ryan Gosling as Ken will look like — and let's just say the internet could not help but create memes from his promotional photo (and also offer their opinions on which other male actors could have fit the role better).