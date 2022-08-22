Millie Bobby Brown Has a Couple of Different Tattoos, but What Do They Mean?

Fans have also spotted a rose tattoo on Millie's back as well as what appears to be a small heart on her collar bone. These tattoos are all fairly subtle and suggest that while Millie enjoys getting tattoos, she doesn't necessarily always want big ones.

Millie also seemed to have a dinosaur tattoo on her arm during a TikTok video filmed with Noah Schnapp in March of 2021, but that tattoo was likely temporary, as it hasn't been spotted since that video.