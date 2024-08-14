Home > Viral News > Influencers Becca Moore Says She's "For the Girls" in Her Relationship Announcement "I'm exactly the same. Literally all that changed is I met a girl and I like her and we're dating." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@becccamooore

Content creator Becca Moore has been cultivating her internet following for years, always advertising herself as "for the girls." She previously went viral for her story about an Uber driver saving her after she was robbed at Coachella. Her regular TikToks have brought in millions of views and likes, sharing first date stories and tales from breakups. But who is the influencer dating?

Becca Moore is currently dating Shannon Beveridge.

The internet absolutely lost it when Becca made the announcement online that she was officially in a relationship with fellow content creator Shannon Beveridge. Throughout Becca's time as a content creator, she's publicly discussed many of her previous relationships, which have mostly been with men. Many of these men have been given nicknames, like "Pizza Guy," to hide their real identities as she navigates dating as a public figure.

Though she's mostly dated men in the past, Becca revealed her relationship with Shannon on July 5 in an Instagram post. "Okay so, turns out I really am for the girls!" she captioned the carousel of photos, which included various shots of the two of them leaning in to each other while out to eat, drinks on the table in front of them.

The pair met on set for a music video that Becca was meant to make a cameo in where Shannon was the creative director. She admitted that she immediately thought that Shannon was cute but then felt like she was "just kind of playing" when she started to flirt as she was unsure of her sexuality. She discussed this in an episode of her podcast where she talked about her experience coming to terms with her sexuality.

"I don't want anyone to think that I've changed or that I'm a different person," she tearfully said in her podcast. "I think I just don't want anyone to think I'm different now in any way or that I'm like -- I don't know, I'm exactly the same," she continued after taking a brief break. "Literally all that changed is I met a girl and I like her and we're dating."

Becca recently teased that she got cheated on in a clip for her podcast.

Becca's podcast, For the Girls with Becca Moore, discusses a variety of different topics, mostly related to dating as a woman. Though things seem to be going well for her love life currently, a new clip posted on TikTok and Instagram suggests things may not be as great as they seem. "Hi I'm Becca Moore, and I just found out that I got cheated on," Becca says in the teaser posted on Aug. 13. "And no, this is not clickbait. I wish it was. I really wish it was."

Of course, many of her followers immediately worried that it was Shannon who had cheated on her, given the fact that the pair only announced their relationship a month before this teaser dropped. That said, Becca still has all of her photos and posts with Shannon up on her social media pages, and Shannon reportedly even liked the post herself, suggesting the accusations are not about her.