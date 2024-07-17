Controversial 'Cancelled' Star Tana Mongeau Seems to Live a Pretty Lavish Lifestyle
"When Tana makes an excessive display of wealth, I'm like, 'Yassssss,'" one fan said on Instagram.
Influencer Tana Mongeau has been famous on the internet for almost a decade now, and in that time, she's been known to do some pretty wacky things in the name of fame. Remember TanaCon, or her random, short-lived marriage to controversial YouTuber Jake Paul? What about that time she was being investigated by the FBI? Or her numerous feuds with other popular creators, like Gabbie Hanna, the D'Amelio sisters, and more?
In truth, if we were to list every single one of Tana Mongeau's publicity stunts, major controversies, and strange business ventures, we'd be here all day. But in spite of all of these — or maybe because of them — Tana has actually built herself quite a successful career online. She has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, over 7 million subscribers on her various YouTube channels, and an aptly titled podcast called Cancelled.
How much has she made from it all?
What is Tana Mongeau's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tana's sits at a whopping $4 million, most of which likely comes from her successful YouTube channel, brand sponsorships, and podcast.
Tana Mongeau
Internet personality
Net worth: $4 million
Tana Mongeau is an internet personality and content creator who posts videos on YouTube and hosts the Cancelled podcast alongside cohost Brooke Schofield. Tana is known for her many controversies and publicity stunts and has been making videos on YouTube since 2015.
Birthdate: June 24, 1998
Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada
Birth name: Tana Marie Mongeau
Parents: Rick and Rebecca Mongeau
In a recent post to her Instagram page, Tana shared a carousel of photos of herself dressed in a black lingerie bodysuit and fur coat, posing in different spots around a fancy mansion. She seems to have been partaking in some sort of video or photoshoot. Her caption says it all: "It’s giving, 'Here to collect my alimony.'"
And one fan in the comments couldn't have been more supportive: "'When Tana makes an excessive display of wealth, I'm like, 'Yassssss.'"