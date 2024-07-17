Home > Viral News > Influencers Controversial 'Cancelled' Star Tana Mongeau Seems to Live a Pretty Lavish Lifestyle "When Tana makes an excessive display of wealth, I'm like, 'Yassssss,'" one fan said on Instagram. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 17 2024, Published 12:22 p.m. ET Source: getty images

Influencer Tana Mongeau has been famous on the internet for almost a decade now, and in that time, she's been known to do some pretty wacky things in the name of fame. Remember TanaCon, or her random, short-lived marriage to controversial YouTuber Jake Paul? What about that time she was being investigated by the FBI? Or her numerous feuds with other popular creators, like Gabbie Hanna, the D'Amelio sisters, and more?

In truth, if we were to list every single one of Tana Mongeau's publicity stunts, major controversies, and strange business ventures, we'd be here all day. But in spite of all of these — or maybe because of them — Tana has actually built herself quite a successful career online. She has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, over 7 million subscribers on her various YouTube channels, and an aptly titled podcast called Cancelled. How much has she made from it all?

What is Tana Mongeau's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tana's sits at a whopping $4 million, most of which likely comes from her successful YouTube channel, brand sponsorships, and podcast.

Tana Mongeau Internet personality Net worth: $4 million Tana Mongeau is an internet personality and content creator who posts videos on YouTube and hosts the Cancelled podcast alongside cohost Brooke Schofield. Tana is known for her many controversies and publicity stunts and has been making videos on YouTube since 2015. Birthdate: June 24, 1998 Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada Birth name: Tana Marie Mongeau Parents: Rick and Rebecca Mongeau