A Complete Recap of the Haylee Baylee 'Who the F Did I Date' Drama

If you’re on TikTok, you may know about Haylee Baylee, a content creator with over 10 million followers on the app. But as anyone knows, with great power comes great responsibility. This prompted people to become outraged after Haylee was accused of giving an alleged abuser a platform on her page. This was detailed in a Who the F Did I Date series on TikTok by TikToker Jamie Stone (@imjamiestone). Missed the Haylee Baylee Who the F Did I Date drama? Here’s a recap.

In her viral TikTok video, TikToker (@imjamiestone) said that she was in an bad relationship with Kyle Vieria.

This is the same man who has appeared in several of Haylee’s videos. Seeing these videos were super triggering to Jamie who alleged that Kyle gaslit her and treated her horribly. She also claimed that he cheated on her and withheld disclosing that he had an STD. “Legit shaking as I post this, I’ve had soooo much anxiety about talking about this but at this point making other women aware is my priority,” Jamie captioned her video.

She threw some shade at the beginning to Haylee by saying, “Who the F did I Date, a real one, not a fake one.” This may be in reference to fans accusing Haylee of lying about “William” in her now-deleted Who the F Did I Date series. In part one of her video, Jamie said that she messaged Haylee to let her know about her bad experience with Kyle. Hayley seemed receptive and said that she was going to confront the man.

After the women went back and forth sharing information, Jamie was shocked when she saw that Haylee posted a video with him. Haylee messaged her to say that it was an old video. However, she then posted a series of videos with him. “I thought we were in total agreement that this is a bad man who doesn’t need more access to women,” Jamie said.

@imjamiestone Replying to @Kdeck3 legit shaking as i post this, I’ve had soooo much anxiety about talking about this but at this point making other women aware is my priority. His name is Kyle Vieira ♬ original sound - Jamie Stone Source: TikTok | @imjamiestone

“It is now your responsibility as a woman to look out for these other women and not let the same thing happen to them,” Jamie said. This is where she believes that Haylee failed. Although Haylee eventually deleted the videos with Kyle, the damage was done. This was evident in the comments on Jamie’s page. "You are extremely COURAGEOUS & REAL for being this vulnerable! Thank you for CARING," a viewer wrote. "Men and women like this should absolutely be EXPOSED! Thank you for the women you have SAVED!"

