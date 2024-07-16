Home > Viral News > Influencers Canadian YouTuber Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel's Love Story Started Years Ago YouTuber and comedian Cody Ko met his future wife, Kelsey Kreppel, at her apartment in June 2017. At the time, he was 27, while Kelsey was 24. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Content warning: This article mentions statutory rape. YouTuber and comedian Cody Ko has been dominating the spotlight recently — but for less than favorable reasons. In July 2024, Ko was accused of statutory rape after fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau disclosed they slept together when he was 25 and she was 17.

Given the troubling revelations, there is considerable interest in learning about when he met his wife, Kelsey Kreppel. Keep reading for all the known details.

When did Cody Ko meet his wife, Kelsey Kreppel?

Cody Ko first encountered his future wife, Kelsey Kreppel, in June 2017 at her apartment, where one of her roommates hosted a party and invited friends. At the time, Ko was 27 years old, while Kelsey was 24.

The couple reminisced about their first meeting in a 2023 interview with The New York Times. Ko recalled that upon learning the apartment housed attractive women, telling the outlet, "I was like, 'hubba hubba!'"

When reflecting on seeing Kelsey for the first time, Ko shared with The New York Times, "I thought she had a really cool style and was really beautiful." Kelsey, who was then working as a preschool teacher, also felt an immediate connection with Ko. She told The New York Times, "I felt like I could be funny and kind of silly around him, and he was understanding that side of me."

During that wild evening, they both attempted the cinnamon challenge together and later separated from the rest of the group to snack on hard-boiled eggs. When they went their separate ways, Kelsey messaged Ko on Instagram — and the rest, as they say, is history.