What began as a thriving Vine career for former tech-bro Cody Ko has unfolded into something way greater than he likely could've imagined. After taking his talents to YouTube and blowing up with his "That's Cringe" series featuring friend and fellow former-Viner Noel Miller, Cody's following grew exponentially, bringing him to the 10+ million subscribers and followers he has today. And when Cody and Noel began the TMG Podcast, things certainly didn't slow down — the duo now own TMG Studios, a platform that hosts some of the internet's favorite shows, starring social media sensations like MeatCanyon and Brooke Averick.

Distractify chatted with Cody to learn about his dream podcast guest, the best meal he's ever had, and more.