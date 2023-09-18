Distractify
Sep. 18 2023

Artistic icon MeatCanyon, real name Hunter Hancock and affectionate nickname Papa Meat, sees the world in a way few others do. Since creating his YouTube channel in 2015, he has amassed over a billion views on his videos and earned a dedicated fanbase by creating hilarious, derisive, and quite frankly terrifying illustrated parodies of your favorite celebrities and pop culture happenings, from Colleen Ballinger's apology song to the Grimace Shake. And now, he has expanded his multimedia talent to podcasting as co-host of the Stretch and Fade and Meatlocker podcasts with TMG Studios.

Distractify chatted with MeatCanyon to learn about his dream collaboration, his artistic inspiration, and more.

What title would you give your autobiography?

MC: I'm Tired.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

MC: A pillow.

Have you ever felt starstruck when meeting a fellow creator?

MC: Noel Miller and Cody Ko. I was a huge fan of theirs for so long. It was so surreal to meet them. They are gods.

meatcanyon and his art (illustration of drake)
Source: Instagram/@meatcanyon
Who inspires you as an artist?

MC: Joe Camel.

Talk about what it was like to win the Streamer Award for Best Art Streamer.

MC: That happened?

What’s something no one knows about you?

MC: My left foot was cut off (Diabetes).

What's the craziest fan interaction you've ever had?

MC: I once did a perk on Kickstarter where I would call fans and talk with them for 30 minutes. A lady told me her husband had just died. Then she cried. There was still 12 minutes left.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

MC: King Cobra JFS.

What’s your personal favorite piece of art you've ever made?

MC: Melvin.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

MC: James Hetfield adopting me.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

meatcanyon desert island decessities
Source: Unsplash; Little Debbie

MC: Insulin, Star Crunch, and a pillow.

If you couldn’t be an artist or streamer, what would your dream job be?

MC: Crypto whale.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

MC: Interviews. There ya go.

