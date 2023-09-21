Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Healthcare Worker Says She "Contemplated Quitting" After Finding Out Dollar Store Pays $17 an Hour In a now-viral video, a healthcare worker said she contemplated quitting her job after finding out she's making less than a Dollar Store employee. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 21 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kaz.lyn16

Despite being essential workers, healthcare professionals are grossly underpaid. Those in the industry are severely overlooked, and sadly, it's no surprise that most of them make less money than the average worker.

As a result, many healthcare workers entertain the idea of switching careers, including a Utah-based TikTok creator named Z (@kaz.lyn16), who found out she's making less money than a Dollar Store employee. Read on for more details. Plus, stick around to hear what social media has to say.

Source: Getty Images

This healthcare worker found out she makes less than a Dollar Store employee.

In a text overlay of the viral video, Z wrote, "When I find out the Dollar Store is hiring at $17 [an hour] and I'm making $15.50 to wipe butts and get yelled at by old people." Wow, that sure sounds lovely!

Nevertheless, Z expressed her true feelings in the caption: "Just kidding, I love my job more than anything," she noted alongside #CNA and #CNAhumor hashtags. For those wondering, CNA stands for Certified Nursing Assistant (it's safe to assume that is Z's current job).

According to RegisteredNursing.org, a CNA is a "healthcare professional who provides intimate, hands-on healthcare to patients in medical settings under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, or Licensed Practical Nurse. CNAs assist patients with bathing, dressing, and any other basic activities involved in daily life."

Many fellow CNAs shared similar experiences in the comment section.

The video, which was posted on Aug. 23, 2023, has more than 247,000 views and over 200 comments. "My daughter, who works at HomeGoods, earns more and more PTO," one person wrote, while a second TikTok user said, "I can go work at the McDonald's in my town for $15, but CNA pays $13."

Another user commented, "I'm in training for CNA (so excited) and just found out my 18 y/o brother-in-law is working at Dairy Queen for $3/hr more than me." OK, that's actually insane.

Source: TikTok / @butch29290

"Girl, even Starbucks is hiring at $15," a fourth TikToker pointed out, adding, "Ain't no way I'm getting paid an extra 50 cents just to wipe someone's a--." This led another person to disclose that a "Papa John's worker gets paid more than me, and I have to wipe a--, and do everything and get bit, etc." One fellow CNA revealed that in "the two years I've been at the same facility, I've gotten a 20 cent raise."

Someone else told Z that being a CNA is "not the career" for her. She responded, "Just cause a job doesn't pay well doesn't mean it's not for you. I love my job more than anything, and it's so rewarding in ways money never could be." Yes, we love that for her!

Source: TikTok / @melonkoko

Others told Z not to sell herself short: "Girl, you gotta keep your standards high," one user advised. "My instructor said we weren't gonna get any better than 17, but I wasn't gonna wipe a-- for that. Now I get 23-30." "Should be at least $22 STARTING," said another TikTok user. "You deserve much more."