The Allegations Against YouTuber Cody Ko Aren't Going Away — What About His Wife?

Content warning: This article mentions statutory rape. When YouTuber, comedian, and actor Cody Ko was accused of statutory rape by having relations with a 17-year-old when he was 25, the allegations set the internet ablaze. And, it turns out, the allegations came out earlier in his career than the more recent claims from the same person, fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

That's right — Tana publicly accused Cody of these same allegations a few years prior, but the most recent claims of the same acts between the two are gaining traction. And, in light of the previous revelations and the more current ones that echo the same sentiment, that Cody slept with Tana when she was 17 years old and he was 25, you have to wonder if Cody Ko is married. And, if so, who is wife is, amid all of this.

Is Cody Ko married?

In 2021, Tana revealed on her podcast that she had hooked up with multiple men who were also creators when she was 17 and 18 years old. At the time, she claimed that she was 17 when she slept with Cody, who had been 25 when she was underage. Tana later said on her podcast that she recognizes this now as a "a crime," though she doesn't "associate it or hold it with trauma." Still, with this recent revelation gaining more traction, who is Cody's wife?

Cody and Kelsey Kreppel were married in 2023 after dating for six years. Like her husband, Kelsey is a YouTuber who vlogs about her life and adds in her own comedic flair to some videos. She posted on a mostly steady basis, but her most recent video is from June 2024. Since the allegations returned about Cody and Tana, Kelsey has remained silent and has not yet released a statement about what allegedly happened.

Does Cody Ko have any kids?

Cody and Kelsey welcomed their first child together, a son, in January 2024, less than a year after they got married. On their first wedding anniversary, Cody shared a collection of Instagram photos of himself with Kelsey and the caption, "One year ago today I married the love of my life and now we have a beautiful baby boy and I just feel so happy and lucky. I love you @kelseykreppel. Thank you for everything. Here's to many more wonderful years together."

What has Cody Ko said about the allegations against him?

As of July 16, 2024, Cody hasn't made a public statement about Tana's allegations that they hooked up when he was 25 years old and she was 17, a legal minor. And, according to fans and ex-fans, Cody's silence is deafening. In a since-deleted reddit post on the official Cody Ko subreddit, one user wrote, "Had he made a statement and took responsibility from day one, I guarantee this situation would be yesterday's news."

Another user commented on the same thread, "Haven't watched him since this all came out, it's a shame. Really upsetting he won't just talk about it, or at least apologize to Tana."