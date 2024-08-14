Distractify
Influencer Candice Miller Leaves New York Following Husband Brandon's Tragic Death

Candice and Brandon had two children together.

Content warning: This article mentions suicide.

Luxury influencer and entrepreneur Candice Miller's lavish lifestyle, complete with celebrity friends, a gorgeous mansion, and scenic traveling, has been flipped upside down since the death of her real estate mogul husband, Brandon Miller, in early July 2024. Though no cause of death was made available at the time, his passing was later ruled as a suicide, and speculation began that it was due to numerous lawsuits and secret financial scandals he had been involved in.

Candice has since gone silent on social media, even going as far to shut down the account for her brand Mama + Tata. And now, sources close to the family have reported that Candice plans to leave New York altogether and take her two kids to rebuild in Florida. Here's what we know about Candice's current circumstances.

Where is Candice Miller now? She plans to start anew in Florida.

Brandon Miller sadly died by suicide while his wife and children were on vacation in Italy, per the New York Times, and his death unearthed a series of deeply buried financial issues that riddled the family: "Lawsuits from creditors, business bankruptcies, botched investments and even a repossessed boat — the 'Miller Time' — indicate that the wealth needed to maintain their lifestyle had evaporated, if it ever truly existed."

The couple, who were known as Hamptons royalty, had seemingly been living a lie — one that Candice was reportedly unaware of, and one that was too much for Brandon to handle.

It has been reported that, in a suicide note intended for his wife, Brandon wrote that a business deal he had hoped would ease the family’s financial strain had collapsed while she was on holiday, causing him to take his own life.

Now, a month after her husband's passing, Candice has been struggling with the aftermath while also dealing with residual financial complications, including an $800,000 lawsuit from a mortgage lender.

She has listed their nearly 8,000-square-foot, "debt-ridden" home for sale at an asking price of over $15 million. The property spans over an acre and includes "a pool house, state-of-the-art amenities, two laundry rooms, an outdoor kitchen, five fireplaces, a boxwood garden, a heated gunite pool with sundeck attached spa, and more," according to Page Six.

Her selling of the house corroborates what sources close to the family have shared with the press, which is that Candice intends to flee the state of New York and start a new life in Miami with her two daughters. Page Six shares that she has reportedly already enrolled the kids into a school in Miami.

The New York Times has also reported that, within his suicide note, Brandon notified Candice of two life insurance policies in his name, totaling $15 million. While this, of course, doesn't make the loss of her soul mate any easier, it will certainly serve to aid her and her daughters in their transition into a new life in Florida.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, text, or message the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial or text 988, call 1-800-273-8255, or chat via their website.

