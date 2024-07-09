Distractify
Mama + Tata Founder Candice Miller's Husband Brandon Miller Died at Only 43 — What Happened?

Brandon was reportedly hospitalized in an intensive care unit shortly before he died.

Jul. 9 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Candice Miller and Brandon Miller attend Hamptons Magazine Celebrates Our “Best Dressed” With A Private Dinner At Dopo La Spiaggia on June 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)
Source: Getty Images

Real estate mogul Brandon Miller, husband to Mama + Tata co-founder Candice Miller, died on July 3 in Hamptons, N.Y., according to reports. He was 43.

Here's what we know so far about the situation.

What was Brandon Miller's cause of death? He leaves behind wife Candice Miller and their two kids.

No cause of death has been given yet, but according to The Real Deal, Brandon was hospitalized at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's intensive care unit a few days before he died.

Brandon Miller and Candice Levy attend Partnership for Public Service Hosts Benefit "Go Public For Sevice" at 24 Fifth Avenue on February 13, 2008. (Photo by PATRICK McMULLAN /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Brandon and Candice in 2008

Brandon, who married childhood friend Candice in 2009, began working for his father Michael Miller's company Real Estate Equity Corporation in 2004, where Brandon became managing partner.

Brandon and Candice went on to welcome two daughters together.

Candice, who is the head buyer for Tenet shop in Southampton, co-founded the lifestyle blog Mama + Tata in 2016 alongside her sister Jenna Crespi. Candice also launched a fashion label called Black Iris in 2019.

Brandon had been facing several lawsuits in recent years, including a 2019 complaint in which his father Michael, who died in 2016, was alleged to have asked his assistant to forge Brandon's signature on some loan documents related to a Manhattan condo project. The lawsuit was later settled, per The Real Deal.

Brandon and his mother and sister were also sued by TD Bank in 2022 regarding allegedly fraudulent transfers that were made to stop the bank from collecting more than $2 million from Brandon's mom.

And per the New York Post, another 2022 lawsuit saw Brandon allegedly owing $55K in unpaid docking fees at a marina in the Hamptons.

Latest Influencers News and Updates

