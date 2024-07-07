Home > Human Interest Like His Brother Andrew, Tristan Tate Is Facing Serious Charges — Where Is He Now? "Being able to say and do whatever I want is a freedom most don’t have. Come out of the Matrix." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 7 2024, Published 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Andrew Tate appears to take up most of the oxygen in the Tate family, his brother Tristan is certainly no angel. Like his manosphere-obsessed sibling, Tristan also appears to despise women. For example, he once said, "Be the kind of guy who could treat a woman like s--- and still have his way with her, and then treat her like a gentleman." What a cursed fortune cookie that would be. The brothers also have something else in common, they are heading for a trial. Where is Tristan Tate now?

Where is Tristan Tate now? Evidently he and Andrew can roam around Europe.

The BBC reported that as of July 5, 2024, Tristan and Andrew no longer have travel restrictions placed on them though they cannot leave the European Union. The brothers were previously unable to leave Romania, where their trial will eventually occur, but a Bucharest court has placed its faith in them. However, this decision can be appealed.



Eugene Vidineac, who represents Tristan and Andrew, said in a statement that, "Andrew and Tristan are still determined to clear their name and reputation; however, they are grateful to the courts for placing this trust in them." He also said the decision was a "reflection of the exemplary behavior and assistance of my clients."

While Tristan has said nothing publicly about the ruling, Andrew has been tweeting nonstop since the decision came down. His first order of business will apparently be spending the night in his garden and dancing with Tristan. Andrew shared a video of the two of them dancing to Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" while declaring their freedom. Here's the thing, they aren't out of the woods yet. A trial is still imminent.

We know very little about Tristan Tate outside of his relation to Andrew.

Trying to learn anything about Tristan Tate outside of his brother, is somewhat difficult. It's so bad that when you click on Tristan's Wikipedia page from Google, you are redirected to Andrew's Wikipedia page. Imagine making a living telling men how to be men, poorly, when you can't even be your own person.

Both brothers have been charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, per the BBC. Tristan and Andrew were former kickboxers, who currently consider themselves fitness influencers. If you're wondering if they both invest in and push cryptocurrency, please wonder no more! By the way, you'll rarely see either of them without a cigar in hand. It's hard to figure out where Tristan ends and Andrew begins.