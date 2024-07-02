Home > Viral News > Influencers Andrew Tate Does Not Talk to His Sister Because "She Goes to Feminist Rallies" Janine Tate is a successful lawyer who currently lives in Kentucky. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 2 2024, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Associated Press reported that as of the time of this writing, both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial in Romania. The brothers have been accused of "human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women," and are living in Romania until their trial — which has yet to be scheduled. Once that has concluded, Andrew will be extradited to the United Kingdom to face charges of sexual violence and physical abuse brought against him by four women.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone who has heard Andrew Tate speak either on his platforms or as a guest on someone else's knows he's a raging misogynist who caters to the "manosphere." What people might not know is, Tate has a sister. He hasn't spoken of her much but when he does, the same women-hating rhetoric is applied to her. At least he's consistent in his pathetic behavior. To no one's surprise, his sister is accomplished and successful, which must really frost his cookies. Here's what we know about her.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Tate's sister, Janine Tate, is a successful lawyer.

There is nothing funny about Tate, apart from how riddled with envy and hatred he is. This often lends itself to a fair amount of cognitive dissonance that is as wide and deep as the Grand Canyon. In July 2022, the Famous Speech YouTube channel shared one of Tate's many nonsensical ramblings. This time he was chatting about his sister and how they don't really talk because she goes to "feminist rallies and believes Trump's a racist."

He then acts as the audience by saying, "I know. How can Andrew Tate have a low IQ sister?" He chalks that up to the fact that according to him, everyone knows the first born child is always the smartest. His sister is the third and youngest sibling. "Who gives a f--k about the third of anything," he asks. "Arguing with her and talking to her is annoying because her points are baseless and she's low IQ," he reiterates. This is where the lack of reality comes in for Tate.

Article continues below advertisement

Janine Tate, who goes by her married name of Janine Webb, is a successful lawyer who currently lives in Kentucky with her husband and child. She has a Bachelor of English, Arts, and Sciences from the University of Kentucky and went ahead and stayed there in order to get her Doctor of Law, per her LinkedIn. While studying to be a lawyer, Janine was the Black Law Student Association President. These accomplishments are not typically associated with someone lacking in intelligence.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2022, Tate was a guest on the Valuetainment podcast where he spoke briefly about Janine. He was slightly less toxic though still pretty terrible. When asked how he felt about his sister, after waxing poetic about Tristan, Andrew said, "My sister is my sister. I wish her the absolute best. I have nothing bad to say about her. I wish her the absolute best." Then he said she belongs to her man now.

Andrew Tate has weird ideas about brothers and sisters.

In the same meandering video from the Free Speech YouTube, Andrew went on a very strange rant about how brothers and sisters cannot be friends. He is especially horrified by any brother-sister duo who chooses to live together. It's clear Tate is so far gone when it comes to how he views women that he thinks even a brother being friends with his sister is suspicious.

Article continues below advertisement