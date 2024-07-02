Home > Human Interest Andrew Tate's Net Worth Isn't as High as He Claims it Is Romanian prosecutors argue Andrew Tate's income does not come from "lawful activities." By Distractify Staff Jul. 2 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

Anyone who's been confronted with some of the more unsavory parts of the internet are likely familiar with Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer turned right-wing influencer and entrepreneur. Throughout his time online, Tate has shared advice with his followers on how to make more money and be more appealing to women, but despite his claims of wealth and fortune, it seems that his net worth may not be as high as he claims it is.

What's Andrew Tate's net worth? His indictment offers some clarification.

Throughout his time as a public figure, Tate has boasted about his various ways of making money, many of which were eventually revealed to be exploitative when he and his brother were charged with human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group. Tate was also individually charged with rape. In the court case filed in Romania, Tate's earnings and assets were outlined, giving a clearer picture of just how much he's worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he's currently worth $12 million.

Source: Getty Images

In the court filing, obtained by BBC, the prosecutors argue that Tate and his brother earned their millions by means other than "lawful activities." Together, the Tates own multiple properties, a variety of the "rarest and most expensive cars," expensive jewelry, and $400,000 in cryptocurrency. Their online subscription services, War Room and Hustler's University, also reportedly bring in about $5 million a month.

Andrew Tate Influencer Net worth: $12 million Andrew Tate is known as the "king of toxic masculinity" and has built his platform offering advice to men on how to better their lives and their bottom line. Birth name: Emory Andrew Tate III

Emory Andrew Tate III Birthdate: Dec. 1, 1986

Dec. 1, 1986 Birthplace: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Father: Emory Tate

Emory Tate Relatives: Tristan Tate

Because of this, there are plenty of allegations online that Tate is worth anywhere from $50 million to $300 million — but if the Romanian court documents are to be believed, then he individually is only worth $12 million. Though it's possible his various ventures bring in more revenue than his estimated net worth, given it's shared with his brother. These ventures also likely require the revenue to be reinvested back into the businesses, lowering Tate's take-home amount.

You don’t want money.



You’re chasing money because you want power.



You’re tired of nobody fearing you. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 1, 2024

Before Andrew Tate was an influencer, he was a famous kickboxer.

Though Tate's current avenues of income are controversial and potentially illegal, he was previously ranked the seventh-best light heavyweight kickboxer in the United Kingdom. He won his first International Sport Kickboxing Association world title in 2011 after a rematch against Jean-Luc Benoît. Though his earnings from kickboxing are not public, his success in the ring likely contributed to his fame, leading to his eventual appearance on Season 17 of Big Brother and his rise to internet fame.