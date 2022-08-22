Does Andrew Tate Have Kids? Here's What the Controversial Influencer Says
In terms of public image, Andrew Tate doesn't have the best one. The former professional kickboxer turned influencer is known for stirring up trouble both IRL and online.
Back in 2016, he was removed from the U.K.'s version of Big Brother after a video spread of him where he appeared to be striking a woman with a belt in a bedroom.
A year later, Twitter permanently suspended him after he suggested that women “bare some responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. And as of late, he has been banned from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for violating its policies regarding hate speech.
Constantly ringing the alarm, Andrew definitely is someone who doesn’t like to play by the rules. But that said, folks have been wondering: Does Andrew Tate have kids? Keep scrolling to find out.
Does Andrew Tate have kids?
It is currently unknown whether or not Andrew Tate is a father as he's stayed silent on the topic. In June 2021, he appeared on the Anything Goes with James English podcast in an episode titled "My life as a PIMP." During this installment, Andrew was asked if he had any children, to which he teased, "Do I have kids? If I had kids, I wouldn't say it on the podcast."
That said, we do know that Andrew is not married. Earlier this month, he shared his strong perspective on marriage during an episode of the Full Send podcast. And the truth is, he has no desire to be a husband whatsoever.
“I’d never get married, no. I don’t see the tactical advantage to getting married," he said (per Ginx Esports TV), adding, “If I decided to be loyal to a woman and be with her forever, that’s fine. If I decided to have children with a woman, that’s fine. If I decided to have a house with a woman and live with her, sure, possible; it’s not optimal.”
As he summed up, "The idea of getting married in and of itself is completely and utterly fruitless. I think it's for the woman. The women enjoy it. But women enjoy lots of things when they don't have to pay for it or organize anything," he said.
Clearly, Andrew knows what he wants and it's not a wife. While he's been previously criticized for his views which some have regarded as misogynistic, he's never said anything that suggested he was anti-children.