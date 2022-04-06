Joe Rogan Is the Latest Famous Person to Have to Deal With an Online Death Hoax

Joe Rogan is very much still alive, but he is unfortunately the latest victim of an epidemic of death hoaxes that have taken the internet by storm in recent years. The rumor appears to have started with a false tweet from @joerogannhq:

"We are saddened to announce the passing of Joe Rogan,” the tweet read. “He died peacefully in his home this afternoon, we will provide more details as they arrive, with respect to his family’s wishes.”