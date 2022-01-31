Joni Mitchell Says She’s Following Neil Young in Spotify Exit Over Joe Rogan

Podcast host and commentator Joe Rogan made headlines when it was announced that his podcast was moving over to Spotify in a massive $100-million deal. He's currently the highest-paid podcaster of all time, and in 2021, it was revealed he made a whopping $30 million off of the production alone.

However, many have taken issue with the comedian and actor, as well as with the guests he's had on his show. Joni Mitchell has recently added her name to the list of Joe's critics.