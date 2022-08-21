Distractify
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' spinoff
Source: Paramount Pictures

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

Aug. 21 2022

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.

What is the spinoff release date, and what will the film's plot be? Here's everything we know.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'
Source: Paramount Pictures

The 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' spinoff will focus on the valets from the film.

According to a report by Deadline on Aug. 19, 2022, a spinoff to Ferris Bueller's Day Off titled Sam and Victor's Day Off is in the works for Paramount Pictures. The film will be produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Screenwriter Bill Posley will be responsible for writing the film.

Sam and Victor's Day Off will follow valets Sam and Victor who took a Ferrari on a joyride in the original flick. In Ferris Bueller, the valets were not given official names, but the characters were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins. Clearly, the creators are no strangers to reimagining '80s films for new audiences with the success of Netflix's Cobra Kai, which Jon, Hayden and Josh created as a reimagining of The Karate Kid.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'
Source: Paramount Pictures
Currently, there is no word on casting or when production for the film will start. Sam and Victor's Day Off is not the only project that the Cobra Kai trio is developing. Their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment, is also responsible for a new Netflix action-comedy series called Obliterated and a feature film version of the History Channel's Ancient Aliens television series.

What is the 'Sam and Victor's Day Off' release date?

Currently, there is no set release date for Sam and Victor's Day Off, or whether it will be available on Paramount Plus as well as in theaters. In the meantime, fans can stream Cobra Kai on Netflix.

