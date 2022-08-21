'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.

What is the spinoff release date, and what will the film's plot be? Here's everything we know.