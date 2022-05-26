Tom Cruise and Co. Took to the Sky for 'Top Gun: Maverick' Flying Sequences

The long-awaited sequel is garnering universal acclaim, with many critics agreeing that the flight sequences "are among the most exciting and exhilarating scenes experienced in the cinema this year." With that said, we can't help but wonder if they are real.

Now, most of us know that Tom Cruise isn't one to shy away from impressive stunts, but did he really fly in Top Gun: Maverick? Here's everything we know, including if his cast mates actually fly in the film as well.