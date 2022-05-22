Will 'Top Gun: Maverick' Be Available for Streaming? Tom Cruise Has the Answer

Will 'Top Gun: Maverick' Be Available for Streaming? Tom Cruise Has the AnswerBy Anna Garrison
May. 22 2022, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
The long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is finally ready for viewing by audiences everywhere, and fans are eager to see the finished product. The film stars original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer with a new generation of pilots such as Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, and Danny Ramirez.
For those who don't want to go to the theater, will Top Gun: Maverick be available on streaming? Here's everything we know so far.
Will 'Top Gun: Maverick' be available on streaming services?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, when Top Gun: Maverick premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, action star Tom Cruise sat down with French journalist Didier Allouch to discuss the film. Many fans and movie buffs know that the release of Top Gun: Maverick was pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the studio never decided to release the film on streaming platforms, unlike other contemporaries, which switched to a dual-release model.
When asked if he ever had concerns about being pressured to put the film on streaming platforms, Tom laughed and said, "That was not going to happen ever. That was never going to happen." He also revealed that every time the film's release date was pushed back, he would individually call each cast member and say, "Don’t worry, [the film's theatrical release] is going to happen."
The Top Gun actor also made it clear where he stands on streaming platforms. "I make movies for the big screen." Tom notes he still enjoys going to movie theaters to watch new releases "with [his] cap on” and sits "in the audience with everyone."
Will Top Gun: Maverick ever make it to streaming platforms, with its leading man so against them? The answer is ... probably. Top Gun: Maverick is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which owns Paramount Plus. The company has not yet confirmed whether the film will be available on its streaming service. In the past, Paramount has given a theatrical release for 45 days in theaters before adding the movie to its digital catalog.
Should Top Gun: Maverick follow the 45-day window rule, it's likely the flick will be available on Paramount Plus around July 9, 2022. However, in recent months, the 45-day window rule has wavered, with movies like The Lost City and Jackass Forever being available on time, but other movies like the Scream revival have taken 53 days to matriculate to the streaming service.
Until fans know for sure when Top Gun: Maverick will be available for streaming, they will have to watch the movie in theaters beginning on May 24, 2022.