What Is the Cannes Film Festival, and Which Films Will Premiere There in 2022?

The Cannes Film Festival (pronounced CAN) was founded in 1946 and takes place in Cannes, France. The festival is an invitation-only film festival celebrating films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the globe. Cannes is so prestigious that attendees are not allowed to take selfies on the red carpet. Per Vox, typically, only a few dozen films are selected to show during the festival, but at least 20 appear "in competition" for the top prize: the Palme d’Or ("golden palm").