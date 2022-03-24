These Influential Women Filmmakers are Here to Disrupt a Male-Dominated Industry

With meaningful films like 1988's Chocolat, 1999's Beau Travail, 2001's Trouble Every Day, and, more recently, 2018's High Life — which stars the increasingly impressive Robert Pattinson (Good Time) — Claire Denis's work is equally shocking and beautiful.

“The cinema should be human and be part of people’s lives; it should focus on ordinary existences in sometimes extraordinary situations and places. That is what really motivates me," she once told The Guardian.