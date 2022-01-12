Why Did Ava DuVernay's 'New Gods' Movie Get Canceled? She Returned to DC With 'Naomi'

The best film you've never heard of was canceled under mysterious circumstances.

Famed director Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) was set to direct New Gods in 2018, but the flick was canceled in 2021 after being stuck in development hell. Ava's new Naomi show on the CW sees her return to comics lore, but many distressed DC fans are sad they weren't able to experience her epic vision for a New Gods film.