'Big Brother' Producers Don't Stop Houseguests From Hooking Up

In order to qualify for Big Brother, you have to be at least 21 years old and undergo a psych evaluation. Therefore everyone who plays the Big Brother game is an adult of sound mind and producers can't exactly tell players not to have sex if they feel so inclined and consent is given from both parties. But does Big Brother give condoms to houseguests if they need them?

Big Brother isn't a dating competition, so the point of the show isn't to find a partner and hook up. But, as we all know, hooking up does happen. Just ask Season 24's Alyssa and Kyle, who started a showmance early on and whose relationship made for some interesting live feeds. And if people are hooking up as they see fit, you'd think producers would provide protection.

Does 'Big Brother' give condoms to houseguests?

Although you don't typically see condoms out on display on Big Brother, the show does provide access to them in case they're needed. Condoms are likely kept in the storage room. During Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, one eagle-eyed viewer spotted a box of condoms on the counter and took a quick photo of their screen to share on reddit.

In 2019, Season 19's Kevin Schlehuber revealed on the Dirty Reality podcast that, during his time on the show, he actually found used condoms in the house. During a classic competition called Hide and Go Veto, in which houseguests take turns tearing the house apart to find a Power of Veto card hidden by someone else, he found something else entirely.

"I lifted up a mattress and there were condoms," Kevin said. "And I was like, they can hide the Veto thing, but they can't hide the condoms?"

Let's hope that any Big Brother houseguests who prefer to get busy take advantage of any condoms they can get their hands on.

There have been rumors of 'Big Brother' pregnancies before.

Because some players in showmances just can't help themselves sometimes, there have been rumors in the past of houseguests getting pregnant during filming. Almost no one has ever come forward to admit to conceiving during Big Brother.

However, after Big Brother 20, Bayleigh Dayton admitted that she and now-husband Chris "Swaggy C" Williams conceived while in the game, but she suffered a miscarriage in the jury house.

Because no one has ever revealed a pregnancy during the game in the U.S. version of Big Brother, it's unclear what would happen. But, chances are, they would be automatically disqualified for health reasons. Many of the physical competitions on Big Brother involve strenuous activity that can rarely be safely modified for something who is pregnant.

'Big Brother' showmances happen almost every season.

Even though Big Brother showmances can be detrimental to some players' games, they are almost unavoidable in the house. What can we say — sometimes, the heart wants what the heart wants. Even if what the heart gets is heartbreak when a player is booted from the game because other players see showmances as a threat.

Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

