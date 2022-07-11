Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother
'Big Brother 19' have-nots slept on spike beds.
Source: CBS

'Big Brother' Houseguests Squirm at the Thought of Being a Have-Not

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Jul. 11 2022, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Since its inception in 2000, Big Brother has introduced houseguests and viewers to various twists and turns within the game.

From the Battle Back competition to the fan-favorite Double Eviction event, plenty of unique additions renovate the long-running show and help keep things fresh and exciting. Nevertheless, there are other twists that do quite the opposite.

Article continues below advertisement

With that said, enter the Have-Not twist.

It's one of, if not the worst aspect of Big Brother — why is that? Although the superfans understand completely, those new to watching the show may not. So, here's everything you need to know about what it means to be a have-not.

'Big Brother 14' have-not room.
Source: CBS
Article continues below advertisement

So, what are 'Big Brother' have-nots?

To be perfectly clear, being a have-not is one of the worst aspects of Big Brother. However, if we were a houseguest, we would jump at the chance to live the have-not lifestyle because we would want to experience every part of our favorite game.

During the first few weeks of the competition, four houseguests will assume the role of a have-not. For the entire week, they must only take cold showers, eat the bland slop, and sleep in the have-not room — the area changes every year, but it typically goes along with the season's theme and consists of the most uncomfortable sleeping arrangements.

To this day, the worst have-not room belongs to Big Brother 18 (our long legs would not survive sleeping in a bumper car).

Article continues below advertisement

Originally, have-nots were determined in the weekly Have/Have-Not competition.

Houseguests would be split into teams. The first team to complete the competition would be the haves, and the losing team automatically would become the have-nots for the week. The competition ran from Season 11 to Season 15. From Season 16 onward, the Head of Household would choose four houseguests to be have-nots.

Article continues below advertisement

Some houseguests made it through their season without being a have-not.

Nearly every houseguest becomes a have-not at least once in their season. However, only a few cast members can say they made it to the end of the have-not phase without ever being a have-not. Well, who are they?

  • Lane Elenburg — Big Brother 12
  • Frank Eudy — Big Brother 14
  • Jenn Arroyo — Big Brother 14
  • Raven Walton — Big Brother 19
  • Analyse TalaveraBig Brother 21
  • Cliff Hogg III — Big Brother 21
  • Holly Allen — Big Brother 21
  • Jack Matthews — Big Brother 21
  • Nick Maccarone — Big Brother 21

On the other hand, there is a group that currently holds the record for being a have-not the most weeks in a single season (four times). This batch includes:

  • Michele Noonan — Big Brother 11
  • Helen Kim — Big Brother 15
  • Elissa Slater — Big Brother 15
  • Corey Brooks — Big Brother 18
  • Mark Jansen — Big Brother 19
  • Josh MartinezBig Brother 19
  • Scottie Salton — Big Brother 20

Catch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

This Is What's Actually in the Slop on 'Big Brother'

The Backstage Boss Twist in 'Big Brother' Allows America to Influence the Game

You'll Never Guess Where 'Big Brother' Is *Actually* Filmed

Latest Big Brother News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.