Don't Worry, 'The Challenge' Star Josh Martinez Is Still Single

Throughout his tenure on both CBS's Big Brother and MTV's The Challenge, Josh Martinez has wholly endeared himself to fans as an individual with a solid moral standing and overall good values, coupled with a highly competitive spirit. With that being said, it's remarkable that the star is actually still single considering all of his endeavors both on and off the screen.

As his name continues to garner more attention by the day, questions about Josh's dating history, as well as his stance on the notion of being with anyone in general are more prevalent than ever. Here's what is known publicly about the circumstances of his relationship status currently.

He is extremely competitive and willing to do whatever it takes to solidify himself as a winner on The Challenge, so that may give some insight into how driven and motivated Josh is in general. These attributes may play into his favor if and when he decides to officially enter the dating pool, given how cutthroat dating amongst celebrities can prove to be at times.

It appears as though Josh falls into the category of celebrities who are hesitant about the notion of sharing romantic endeavors. Throughout the duration of his time in the spotlight, Josh has not confirmed or even hinted at being in a relationship or even seeing anyone in particular casually. Although this doesn't necessarily mean that he has been devoid of romance, it simply indicates that Josh is better than most at hiding that side of himself.

Josh takes all of his efforts on 'The Challenge' very seriously.

Much like the mentality that secured him a win on Season 19 of Big Brother, Josh's approach to competition in The Challenge has proven to be one that is divisive amongst other competitors as well as fans of the show.

While participating in Big Brother, the star stunned fans by his unorthodox approach to winning, which involved actions such as heated arguments, purposeful underrating, and even using pots and pans to anger his opponents. Although many believed that Josh was going to be kicked off of the program due to his behavior, the unconventional methods allowed him to truly shine and emerge victorious in the program.