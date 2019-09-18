'The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2' Stars Laurel and Cara Maria's Long-Running Feud Explained

In the brand-new episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Sept. 18, tensions heat up following USA teammate Wes Bergmann’s shocking elimination so early in the competition. To recap, Laurel Stucky, along with Josh Martinez and Zach Nichols, made up last week’s tribunal, which ultimately had a hand in sending their teammate Wes home after he lost to U.K.’s Stephen Bear in a hard fought battle.

With Team USA now divided and accusations being thrown around, arguments start to arise. MTV’s description teases: “Laurel [Stucky] and Cara Maria [Sorbello]’s long-standing feud takes center stage for a dysfunctional Team USA.” And, we can guess that these strong-willed women are not about to back down. Let's face it, they've been going at it for the past decade.

The reality stars have a long history of being rivals on the competition series after first meeting on Fresh Meat II in 2010. However, the pair became friends on The Challenge: Rivals after they were forced to compete together, even earning themselves a second place win. No longer in each other’s corners, what happened between Laurel and Cara Maria?

The Challenge stars Laurel and Cara Maria open up about their ongoing feud. In August, Us Weekly posted a sneak peek of the upcoming Challenge series. Laurel revealed in her confessional interview that she and Cara Maria are no longer friends because she “started being shady.” The contestant added, “She was really into getting followers and getting fame which is not, like, one of my priorities. I don’t know who Cara Maria is. I don’t think Cara Maria knows who Cara Maria is.” Ouch!

However, Cara does not feel the same. “In her good moments, she’s been the kindest, most beautiful soul imaginable. She has been by my side literally the worst of the worst times — there’s so much heart and love in her,” she told People . “In other times, it’s like as soon as I don’t need her, if I’m confident in what I’m doing, that’s when she tries to push me back down.”

Cara continued, “Our relationship came down to she was there for me when I needed her, but she didn’t want to be there for me as an equal. I feel like her thing is she wants to make me smaller.” One thing the pair can agree on, is that they see no reconciliation in the near future.

“I’m not going to be mean to her, but I just don’t have anything to talk to her about. We don’t have the same values, and I think her priorities are off,” Laurel explained to People. “I have a huge focus right now on only bringing things into my life that make me feel good, that keep me healthy, and she’s not one of those people.”