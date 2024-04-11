Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge What's Going on With Laurel and Nicole From MTV's 'The Challenge'? A Look at Their Feud Laurel snapped in a now deleted comment, “Hope you’re not secretly cheating on her too.” By Melissa Willets Apr. 11 2024, Published 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Reality stars Laurel Stucky and Nicole Zanatta were once seemingly madly in love, but now, they appear to truly hate one another. What happened to the stars of the MTV show The Challenge to turn them against one another following their relationship?

Article continues below advertisement

Well, the whole nasty feud is playing out over social media, much to the delight of fans, with Laurel accusing Nicole of cheating on her during their relationship, and Nicole accusing Laurel of a whole host of unsavory things. Read on for the details.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

So, what exactly happened between former lovers Nicole and Laurel from MTV's 'The Challenge'?

The drama all started years ago, but is rearing its ugly head once again. In March 2024, Nicole shared an Instagram post with her new girlfriend, which she captioned, "This is what a healthy relationship looks like." Laurel snapped in a now deleted comment, “Hope you’re not secretly cheating on her too.”

But Nicole wasn't having it, responding with some jaw-droppers. "Thank you, she doesn’t have a tendency to get UNHINGED, or a THIEF (a person who steals another person’s property, especially by stealth and without using force or violence) then proceeds to play phone tag and I was never the type to kiss and tell but you like comparing notes with an ex-fiancé and how old are you?"

Article continues below advertisement

The infighting went back and forth for a while, per The Ashley Reality Roundup. Laurel elaborated at one point about Ride or Die alum Jakk Maddox, "I’m sorry I walked away with your cellphone in my pocket after I found out you were hooking up with Jakk’s sister at Jakk’s wedding trip in Italy that I brought you to after you had sat me down and asked me to be exclusive. You haven’t changed, you never will and you deserve everything that comes your way as a result.”

*Jakk’s estranged sister.



Supposedly Nicole cheated on Laurel with her, and the sister cheated on her husband with Nicole. The sister was married & has a child 😳



Nicole is a HOMEWRECKER!!!!! — GamerVev (@GamerVev) January 25, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out that the cheating that allegedly went down, well, went down in a big way, with an X user @GamerVev saying it was Jakk's married sister with whom Nicole was unfaithful. The indiscretion may have ended two relationships, according to the user.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Zanatta is doubling down about her new love despite what commenters say.

Following her post about "what a healthy relationship looks like," Nicole wasn't even done. She posted more pictures of herself with her new girlfriend, along with the telling caption: "Unbothered."

As many fans saw it, she is throwing her new relationship in her ex's face during their All Stars season. "That awkward moment when Laurel says your name on TV and then you make a post about it," one commenter sniped. "Unbothered but bothered enough to make a post about it," someone else laughed.