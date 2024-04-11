Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge 'The Challenge' Star Rachel Robinson Is Happily Married With Three Kids Rachel Robinson, a two-time 'The Challenge' champion, married Natalie Gee in 2017. Since then, the couple has welcomed three kids into their life! By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 11 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Season 4 of The Challenge: All-Stars is officially here, and the competition couldn't be more cutthroat. This season features 25 contestants, many of whom are beloved veterans who haven't competed in many years. Among them is Rachel Robinson, a two-time champion who last competed in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes in 2012.

Since her last appearance on the hit reality competition series, Rachel has found everlasting love with her wife and their three kids. Eager to know more about her family? Keep reading for all the known details!

Who is 'The Challenge: All-Stars' competitor Rachel Robinson's wife?

Rachel Robinson tied the knot with her wife, Natalie Gee, in October 2017. For those curious, Natalie is the co-founder of the multi-generational studio and makeup brand Gee Beauty, which she launched with her mother, Miriam.

According to the brand's official website, Gee Beauty "is an edit of everyday makeup essentials" that meet the needs of all women. Gee Beauty offers its clients "innovative, result-driven, time-sensitive, and efficient beauty ... solutions with the understanding that time is precious, and we don't have unlimited hours to spend maintaining our beauty."

Just days before their wedding, Rachel welcomed their twin sons, Jesse and Jack. Then, in late 2019, Natalie gave birth to their daughter, Ari! Since then, this adorable family of five has been full of happiness, capturing special moments in photos and even working out together, as evidenced by Rachel and Natalie's Instagram profiles.

Rachel Robinson has opened up about her pregnancy journey.

In April 2023, Rachel got candid about her pregnancy: "I was 200 pounds when I delivered twins in 2017," she shared with her social media followers. The reality TV star revealed, "While I was strong before, there is nothing like getting back to strength after pregnancy, C-section, and a newfound busy life."

Rachel added, "I transformed my body eating real foods, small(er) portions and keeping close my fathers [sic] French sensibilities when it comes to nutrition. I love moving my body, and it's the key to sustaining long-term benefits."

@rachel_fitness I was 200 pounds when I delivered twins in 2017, and while I was strong before there is nothing like getting back to strength after pregnancy, C section, and a newfound busy life. I transformed my body eating real foods, small(er) portions, and keeping close my fathers French sensibilities when it comes to nutrition. I love moving my body and it's the key to sustaining long term benefits. I developed 30 minute workouts with my app so that anyone at any level can join to work on their strength - body and mind. I'm extremely proud of where I've come from. If you are thinking about joining @rachel_fitness I am telling you, your life and surroundings will change for the better, all you have to do is start and see. RachelFitness.Com

Rachel eventually found her calling in personal training, where she quickly built a devoted clientele and ventured into group fitness. Her expertise led her to become a master instructor at Barry's Miami.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rachel pivoted her approach — she took her workouts online and launched Rachel Fitness. It originally started as daily 30-minute Instagram Live workouts, but once the community grew, she created an official company. Now, her clients can choose from hundreds of workout classes targeting various body regions. Each workout, designed for quick completion within 30 minutes, will transform your body beyond belief!