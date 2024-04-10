Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Meet the Top Competitors Returning for 'The Challenge: All-Stars' Season 4 Season 4 of 'The Challenge: All-Stars' features a cast of legendary players, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Brad Fiorenza, and Laurel Stucky. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 10 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Plus

After an almost two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated fourth season of The Challenge: All-Stars has arrived! You can now catch the first two episodes on Paramount Plus, and be sure to mark your calendars because new episodes will be released every Wednesday on the streaming service.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 4 features 25 competitors, including "old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers," who are vying for $300,000 in Cape Town, South Africa. As we prepare for this exhilarating journey, let's take a look at the cast to see which fan-favorite veterans and relatively new faces are in the running!

Ace Amerson

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Ace Amerson first burst onto the reality TV scene with his appearance on The Real World: Paris. Since then, he's been a formidable contender, participating in five seasons of The Challenge. His most recent venture into the wildly popular competition series was Season 1 of All-Stars, which aired in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Larson

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Adam Larson's stint on Road Rules: The Quest catapulted him into the competitive arena, where he notched up three seasons on The Challenge, clinching victory in Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet. However, it's been a considerable stretch since his last presence on the competitive stage, notably in 2005's The Gauntlet 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Averey Tressler

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Averey Tressler gained fame through her appearance on The Real World: Portland, subsequently participating in two seasons of The Challenge. Her last endeavor was on Rivals III, where she was disqualified when her teammate Leroy Garrett suffered a pinched nerve in his back, rendering him unable to continue.

Article continues below advertisement

Ayanna Mackins

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Ayanna Mackins, first introduced on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, has graced our screens across four seasons of The Challenge. Her latest venture into the competition occurred in Season 2 of All-Stars, which aired in late 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Fiorenza

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Brad Fiorenza, originally known for his stint on The Real World: San Diego, has solidified his presence in reality TV by participating in 12 seasons of The Challenge and clinching victory on Cutthroat in 2010. Brad's most recent appearance in The Challenge franchise was in Season 3 of All-Stars, which aired in mid-2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Nelson

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Brandon Nelson first entered the reality TV scene on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II, where he finished in 10th place with his teammate Katelynn Cusanelli. Since then, he has competed in four additional seasons of The Challenge, the last of which was Free Agents in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Maria Sorbello

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Like Brandon, Cara Maria Sorbello made her debut on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II. Sadly, she and her teammate, Darrell Taylor, were the first duo eliminated from the competition. This early defeat seemed to ignite a fire within Cara Maria, leading her to participate in a whopping 13 more seasons of The Challenge. Throughout her journey, she emerged victorious in Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas. Her last appearance was in War of the Worlds 2 in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Chavez

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Derek Chavez first gained recognition on The Real World: Cancun before shifting his focus to The Challenge. He has participated in four seasons, his most recent being Season 2 of All-Stars alongside Ayanna Mackins.

Article continues below advertisement

Flora Alekseyeun

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

It's been quite some time since Flora Alekseyeun graced our screens! Rising to fame on The Real World: Miami, she later competed in The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons back in 2002. Fast forward over two decades, and Flora has returned, geared up to dominate the competition!

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle Casanave

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Janelle Casanave made her first TV appearance on The Real World: Key West alongside The Challenge legend Johnny Bananas! Since then, she has participated in three seasons of the competition series, claiming victory in The Inferno 3 and making it to the finals in Season 2 of All-Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Reynaud

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Jasmine Reynaud, who appeared alongside Derek Chavez on The Real World: Cancun, has competed in six seasons of The Challenge. Her most recent appearance in the beloved franchise was in Season 2 of All-Stars, where she reunited with Derek for another round of competition.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Mitchell

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Jay Mitchell, best known for being an initial cast member on Real World: Ex-Plosion, has ventured into The Challenge franchise only once before Season 4 of All-Stars — and that was almost a decade ago! Let's hope he's ready to bring his A-game to the competition this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

Kam Williams

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Season 5 of Are You the One? introduced Kam Williams to audiences, setting the stage for her remarkable journey across five seasons of The Challenge. Throughout her tenure, she has showcased her prowess, reaching the finals in Vendettas, War of the Worlds 2, and Double Agents, the latter being her most recent endeavor.

Article continues below advertisement

Kefla Hare

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

In 1998, Kefla Hare appeared on Road Rules: Down Under — merely a year later, he emerged as the champion in Season 2 of The Challenge, aka Real World vs. Road Rules. Fast forward 25 years later, and the burning question remains: Will Kefla manage to uphold his undefeated streak?

Article continues below advertisement

Laurel Stucky

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Laurel Stucky burst onto the scene on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II, clinching second place alongside her teammate, Kenny Santucci. Her talent in the game led her to participate in six more seasons, ultimately claiming victory in Free Agents. Her most recent appearance was on Ride or Dies in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Leroy Garrett

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Kam's fiancé, Leroy Garrett, first gained fame on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011. Since then, Leroy has competed in 12 seasons of The Challenge, his latest appearance being Double Agents in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Zanatta

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

In 2013, viewers tuned into MTV's Real World: Skeletons and were introduced to Nicole Zanatta. Since then, she has participated in three seasons of The Challenge, including her latest venture in Double Agents in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Robinson

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

The legendary Rachel Robinson first appeared on Road Rules: Campus Crawl but redirected her reality TV journey to compete in seven seasons of The Challenge. Her notable victories include The Gauntlet and The Duel II, with a finalist spot on The Inferno II. Rachel's last appearance on the show was in Battle of the Exes in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Kehoe

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Ryan Kehoe made his debut in The Challenge franchise on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Fresh Meat. Since then, he has participated in five additional seasons, with his most recent outing being on Season 2 of All-Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Meinke

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Like Adam, Steve Meinke began his reality TV journey as a cast member of Road Rules: The Quest. He has competed in just two seasons of The Challenge, with his latest appearance being on Season 2 of All-Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Syrus Yarbrough

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

In 1997, The Real World: Boston unveiled Syrus Yarbrough to the world! Since then, he's taken on The Challenge seven times, emerging victorious in Extreme Challenge and reaching the finals in The Inferno. His most recent appearance in the hit MTV franchise was in Season 3 of All-Stars alongside Brad Fiorenza.

Article continues below advertisement

Tina Barta

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Tina Barta rose to prominence as a cast member of Road Rules: South Pacific. Since then, Tina has showcased her competitive spirit in seven seasons of The Challenge, her latest venture being Season 2 of All-Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Raines

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Tony Raines first gained prominence as a co-star alongside Nicole Zanatta on Real World: Skeletons before becoming a staple in The Challenge franchise. Since then, he has participated in six seasons, with his latest appearance being on 2018's Final Reckoning.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyrie Ballard-Brown

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus

Tyrie Ballard-Brown's claim to fame is The Real World: Denver, but he has since established himself as a recognizable figure in The Challenge franchise. Having competed in six seasons, many wonder if this will be the year Tyrie secures a triumphant win — what do you think? Only time will tell!

Article continues below advertisement

Veronica Portillo

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount Plus