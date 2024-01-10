Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge 'The Challenge' Legend Johnny Bananas Has a History of Dating His Co-Stars 'The Challenge' icon Johnny Bananas has a track record of dating his co-stars. Read on for the juicy details of his previous relationships. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 10 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of reality TV's most notorious villains is none other than Johnny Bananas. Beneath his charming exterior lies a mastermind of mayhem who's been stirring the pot on MTV's The Challenge for years. In the whirlwind of chaos he orchestrated, Johnny ruthlessly claimed victory seven times, all while leaving his fellow competitors in the dust with a carefree attitude that's as legendary as his winning streak!

As he keeps lighting up our screens in a slew of other reality TV shows, fans are itching to uncover the juicy details of his off-screen adventures. First on the list of burning questions: Who is Johnny Bananas dating?

Source: Getty Images

Who is Johnny Bananas dating?

After basking in the spotlight for almost two decades, Johnny Bananas has danced through the dating scene with the finesse of a king. As of now, his relationship status is shrouded in mystery, but the gossip mill kicked into high gear in November 2023 when he and Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard were spotted in New York City.

Grab your popcorn because here comes the jaw-dropping twist in the storyline — their rendezvous unfolded right in the middle of what was supposed to be Lindsay's wedding weekend with her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke. Yikes!

Source: Getty Images

An eyewitness told E! News the pair were "laughing" and looked "into each other," but Linsday set the record straight during the Nov. 28, 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I've known Johnny for many years. We just were hanging out, that's it. Catching up, old friends, that's it." Andy asked if Lindsay would consider her and Johnny "friends with benefits," but she responded, "No, no benefits. Just bananas."

But wait, let's hit rewind! Johnny's love history reads like a who's who of The Challenge, with romantic links to co-stars like Camila Nakagawa, Nany Gonzalez, Casey Cooper, Natalie Negrotti, Kayleigh Morris, Angela Babicz, Moriah Jadea, Melissa Reeves, Morgan Willett, and many more.

Johnny and Morgan began dating shortly after competing alongside each other on Season 33 of The Challenge. They broke up in September 2021 after nearly two years, with the Big Brother: Over the Top winner claiming Johnny was not exactly Mr. Faithful.

The reality star's love escapades don't stop there — he's sparked romance rumors with contestants from other shows, including The Bachelor contestant Genevieve Parisi and fellow House of Villains cast member Corinne Olympios. And let's not forget the Olympic champion snowboarder Hannah Teter, who held Johnny's heart from 2012 to 2017.

Johnny Bananas said dating his 'Challenge' co-stars isn't a "good look."