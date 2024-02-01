Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge 'The Challenge' Producer Jared March Is Dead at Just 28 Years Old — What Happened? Jared March, one of the producers of MTV's 'The Challenge,' is dead at just 28 years old, leading many to wonder what happened to him. By Joseph Allen Feb. 1 2024, Published 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Team Jmared

Anyone who has watched and enjoyed The Challenge over the years it has aired on MTV has likely appreciated the on-air personalities who compete on the show. What's less obvious, though, at least to the casual observer, is how important the role of the producers is in creating a show that's regularly entertaining and surprising.

Recently, fans of The Challenge learned that one of those producers, Jared March, had died at just 28 years old. Following the news of his death, many wanted to better understand what had happened to Jared and how he died.

What happened to MTV producer Jared March?

According to an obituary that was published about Jared's death, he died on Jan. 27, 2024, after a battle with cancer. After Jared was diagnosed, battled the disease for two and a half years. Before his death, Jared set up Team Jmared, a foundation dedicated to raising funds for cancer patients. His death was announced on the website, which posted a touching obituary about who Jared was.

"Jared Ross March sadly passed away on January 27, 2024, at 28 years old after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer," the obituary said. "Jared was strong, kind, creative, funny and loving. He was deeply curious, endlessly caring, unrelenting and determined. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, grandson, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague. He was one of a kind, happy-go-lucky, and a kid at heart through and through."

Jared was married less than a month before his death.

Even after his cancer diagnosis, Jared found love and married Brittany Greene March just a month before he died. Brittany posted about his death, and about the money he had raised for other cancer patients, in an Instagram post. "Forever proud of you," she wrote. Team Jmared has had a major impact since it was founded, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for other cancer patients.

"Through Memorial Sloan Kettering, his foundation has raised over $300,000 to date to help patients and their loved ones with the nonmedical costs of cancer treatment, such as transportation, parking, housing for out-of-town patients, and childcare or eldercare, as well as other expenses, such as one-time payments towards rent, a mortgage, utilities and other bills," his obituary explains.

Jared's obituary also makes it clear that he continued to live his life to the fullest even after his diagnosis. "From the day he was diagnosed, Jared fought with his full self and showed the world what it means to fight to survive with grace and courage. He fought through countless treatments and surgeries to maximize his time with those he loved," his obituary reads.