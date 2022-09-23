Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge
Nany González and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Source: Instagram / @TheChallenge

Bananas Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to 'The Challenge' for Season 38 — Who Else Is Competing?

Shannon Raphael - Author
By

Sep. 23 2022, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

It's been almost a year since viewers have gotten to see alums from shows like The Real World, Big Brother, Survivor, compete on the MTV version of The Challenge — but the show is officially coming back for Season 38 on Oct. 12.

Though viewers have been able to watch The Challenge: USA on CBS and The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus in the months since Season 37 wrapped, nothing compares to the original.

Article continues below advertisement

The 38th season of the cutthroat competition show is Ride or Die-themed, which means that the stars are working alongside a partner who is a relative or spouse from outside of the game, an enemy-turned-friend, or a longtime fellow competitor. Who is partnered up on The Challenge: Ride or Die? Read on to find out more about the 17 pairings.

1. Nany González and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Nany González and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Source: MTV

Nany and Bananas have already been partners before, and they came in fourth place on Battle of the Exes 2. The two have teamed up again for Season 38, and Nany's current romantic partner, Kaycee Clark, will also be competing.

Ride or Die marks the long-awaited return of Bananas, who teased his retirement after he won the show for a historic seventh time back in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Tori Deal and Devin Walker

Tori Deal and Devin Walker
Source: MTV

Both Devin and Tori are Challenge vets, but they used to be enemies. They also originally rose to fame when they starred on Are You the One?, though they appeared on different seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Kenny Clark and Kaycee Clark

Kenny Clark and Kaycee Clark
Source: MTV

The Big Brother alum and one-time winner of The Challenge is making it a family affair for Season 38. She's competing on the season with her brother, Kenny.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo
Source: Instagram

Veronica and Darrell are longtime Challenge vets, and the latter star has won the show four times.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Sam Bird and Kailah Bird

Sam Bird and Kailah Bird
Source: MTV

Kailah is no stranger to competing on The Challenge, and, this time around, she's teaming up with her husband, Sam Bird. Love Island U.K. fans will recognize Sam from Season 4.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Ravyn Rochelle and Johnny Middlebrooks

Ravyn Rochelle and Johnny Middlebrooks
Source: MTV

Though some fans will only know Johnny from Love Island USA, he is set to make his Challenge debut on Season 38. He'll be working alongside influencer Ravyn Rochelle. The partners are represented by the same agency.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett

Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett
Source: MTV

Michele and Jay rose to fame on different seasons of Survivor (Michele has won the show before), and they've both competed on The Challenge before.

Neither partner has won before, so the two will likely be out for blood on Season 38.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley
Source: MTV

Aneesa and Jordan are a powerhouse duo, as they've both competed on many seasons of the show before (Jordan has also won). Will they manage to secure a victory, or will Jordan get distracted when he has to face his ex-fiancé, Tori?

Article continues below advertisement

9. Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra

Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra
Source: MTV

Amber won the show when she was a rookie, and she's been one of the strongest competitors ever since. She's teamed up with her boyfriend, Chuncey, for Season 38. Will her third time on the show be a charm, or will their relationship get in the way of a successful finish?

Article continues below advertisement

10. Moriah Jadea and Fessy Shaffaat

Moriah Jadea and Fessy Shaffaat
Source: MTV

The Big Brother alum and recent Challenge fixture is partnered with his friend, Moriah.

Article continues below advertisement

11. Nam Vo and Emmy Russ

Nam Vo and Emmy Russ
Source: MTV

Nam, who has appeared on two other seasons of The Challenge is paired up with Beauty and the Geek Germany/Celebrity Big Brother alum Emmy Russ. The same agency represents the two.

Article continues below advertisement

12. Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky

Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky
Source: MTV

Laurel is a longtime top Challenge competitor, though she's taken several recent seasons off. Will her grand return with partner Jakk mark her second victory?

Jakk and Laurel have both appeared on Ex on the Beach before.

Article continues below advertisement

13. Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo
Source: Instagram

Nelson and his ex, Nurys (who has appeared on Ex on the Beach) will have to put aside their differences in order to compete well together on Season 38.

Article continues below advertisement

14. Tamara Alfaro and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran

Tamara Alfaro and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran
Source: MTV

Turbo won his first season of The Challenge, and he's also appeared on Survivor Turkey a whopping three times. The competitor clearly has the grit that is needed to win the game again, and he'll try to do so alongside his girlfriend, Tamara.

Article continues below advertisement

15. Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez

oliviahoraciothechallenge
Source: MTV

Horacio appeared on Season 5 of Exatlón Estados Unidos, while fans first got to know Olivia on Love Island USA. Both partners, who are friends, will be making their Challenge debuts on Season 38.

Article continues below advertisement

16. Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider

Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider
Source: MTV

Kim, who appeared on Prince Charming Germany, and Colleen, who was on My Best Friend and I and The Mole Germany are another all-rookie pair.

Article continues below advertisement

17. Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera

Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera
Source: MTV

Big Brother 21 alums Tommy and Analyse are working together again on The Challenge. As a rookie-rookie pair, it's likely that Analyse and Tommy could be early targets.

The Challenge: Ride or Die will premiere on MTV on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'The Challenge: USA' Finale Is Here — Who Wins? (SPOILERS)

Wells Adams Reveals Hosting 'Best in Dough' Is the Most Fun He's Ever Had on TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Mike Gabler's Job Prepared Him for the High-Pressure Situations in 'Survivor 43'

Latest The Challenge News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.