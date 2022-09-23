Bananas Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to 'The Challenge' for Season 38 — Who Else Is Competing?
It's been almost a year since viewers have gotten to see alums from shows like The Real World, Big Brother, Survivor, compete on the MTV version of The Challenge — but the show is officially coming back for Season 38 on Oct. 12.
Though viewers have been able to watch The Challenge: USA on CBS and The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus in the months since Season 37 wrapped, nothing compares to the original.
The 38th season of the cutthroat competition show is Ride or Die-themed, which means that the stars are working alongside a partner who is a relative or spouse from outside of the game, an enemy-turned-friend, or a longtime fellow competitor. Who is partnered up on The Challenge: Ride or Die? Read on to find out more about the 17 pairings.
1. Nany González and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Nany and Bananas have already been partners before, and they came in fourth place on Battle of the Exes 2. The two have teamed up again for Season 38, and Nany's current romantic partner, Kaycee Clark, will also be competing.
Ride or Die marks the long-awaited return of Bananas, who teased his retirement after he won the show for a historic seventh time back in 2020.
2. Tori Deal and Devin Walker
Both Devin and Tori are Challenge vets, but they used to be enemies. They also originally rose to fame when they starred on Are You the One?, though they appeared on different seasons.
3. Kenny Clark and Kaycee Clark
The Big Brother alum and one-time winner of The Challenge is making it a family affair for Season 38. She's competing on the season with her brother, Kenny.
4. Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo
Veronica and Darrell are longtime Challenge vets, and the latter star has won the show four times.
5. Sam Bird and Kailah Bird
Kailah is no stranger to competing on The Challenge, and, this time around, she's teaming up with her husband, Sam Bird. Love Island U.K. fans will recognize Sam from Season 4.
6. Ravyn Rochelle and Johnny Middlebrooks
Though some fans will only know Johnny from Love Island USA, he is set to make his Challenge debut on Season 38. He'll be working alongside influencer Ravyn Rochelle. The partners are represented by the same agency.
7. Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett
Michele and Jay rose to fame on different seasons of Survivor (Michele has won the show before), and they've both competed on The Challenge before.
Neither partner has won before, so the two will likely be out for blood on Season 38.
8. Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley
Aneesa and Jordan are a powerhouse duo, as they've both competed on many seasons of the show before (Jordan has also won). Will they manage to secure a victory, or will Jordan get distracted when he has to face his ex-fiancé, Tori?
9. Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra
Amber won the show when she was a rookie, and she's been one of the strongest competitors ever since. She's teamed up with her boyfriend, Chuncey, for Season 38. Will her third time on the show be a charm, or will their relationship get in the way of a successful finish?
10. Moriah Jadea and Fessy Shaffaat
The Big Brother alum and recent Challenge fixture is partnered with his friend, Moriah.
11. Nam Vo and Emmy Russ
Nam, who has appeared on two other seasons of The Challenge is paired up with Beauty and the Geek Germany/Celebrity Big Brother alum Emmy Russ. The same agency represents the two.
12. Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky
Laurel is a longtime top Challenge competitor, though she's taken several recent seasons off. Will her grand return with partner Jakk mark her second victory?
Jakk and Laurel have both appeared on Ex on the Beach before.
13. Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo
Nelson and his ex, Nurys (who has appeared on Ex on the Beach) will have to put aside their differences in order to compete well together on Season 38.
14. Tamara Alfaro and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran
Turbo won his first season of The Challenge, and he's also appeared on Survivor Turkey a whopping three times. The competitor clearly has the grit that is needed to win the game again, and he'll try to do so alongside his girlfriend, Tamara.
15. Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez
Horacio appeared on Season 5 of Exatlón Estados Unidos, while fans first got to know Olivia on Love Island USA. Both partners, who are friends, will be making their Challenge debuts on Season 38.
16. Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider
Kim, who appeared on Prince Charming Germany, and Colleen, who was on My Best Friend and I and The Mole Germany are another all-rookie pair.
17. Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera
Big Brother 21 alums Tommy and Analyse are working together again on The Challenge. As a rookie-rookie pair, it's likely that Analyse and Tommy could be early targets.
The Challenge: Ride or Die will premiere on MTV on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.