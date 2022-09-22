Mike Gabler's Job Prepared Him for the High-Pressure Situations in 'Survivor 43'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 43 of Survivor.

Nearly four months after Season 42 concluded with Maryanne Oketch's landslide victory, Survivor is officially back with a new set of castaways. The stars are each trying to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast one another in order to win the coveted title of Sole Survivor and a $1 million paycheck.

During the Sept. 21 premiere of the 43rd season of the long-running CBS series, viewers got to meet the 18 competitors who are starting their Survivor journeys in either the Baka, Vesi, or Coco tribes.