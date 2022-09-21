This 'Survivor 43' Contestant and Amputee Is Actually a Professional Athlete

We couldn’t say it any better — we have no idea what the producers will throw at Noelle, but she’s sure to shine on our screens and, at the very least, do what she sets out to do: “to prove to people that people who have disabilities are not incapable of doing things.” In fact, they may just be able to win Survivor.

Survivor 43 premiers in a special two-hour episode on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.