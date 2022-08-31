CBS Has Spoken! The Official Cast Announcement for 'Survivor 43' Is Here
With only a few weeks until Season 43 of Survivor, fans are itching to know who will be part of the historic series. With over 620 episodes under its belt and 646 castaways, Survivor has now been on air for over 22 years. Beyond the show’s longevity, host Jeff Probst has been there every step of the way to make Survivor what it is today.
From immunity challenges to tribal council to myriad twists and turns, Survivor has become a keystone of reality television. While the first two seasons of Survivor’s “new era” were filmed back-to-back, Season 43 is the first season that will take into account fans’ reactions to the prior two seasons. So, who is in the cast of Season 43 of Survivor? Will the 18 new cast members be as memorable as past casts?
Morriah Young stands out as a cast member who reminds us of the ‘Survivor 42’ winner.
Morriah is of course her own woman, but her outlook on life will likely remind many fans of Survivor 42 winner Maryanne Oketch. However, at 28-years-old, middle school performing arts teacher Morriah from Philadelphia is very different from Maryanne, who was a seminary student from Canada.
On the other hand, Morriah will make for some refreshing television that resembles Maryanne’s mark on Season 42. Morriah explains of herself, “Any space I step into I want to leave it brighter than I found it … Like, I don’t really care if you’re having a great day, I’m going to make you smile.”
Here’s the complete cast of ‘Survivor’ Season 43:
The full cast ranges in age from 19 years old to 52 years old. In Season 42, the youngest and oldest contestants went head-to-head at Final Tribal Council. Could the same happen in Season 43?
Cassidy Clark, 26, a designer from Plano, Texas, currently living in Austin, Texas
Cody Assenmacher, 35, an elevator salesperson from Preston, Iowa, currently living in Honolulu, Hawaii
Dwight Moore, 22, a graduate student from Palo Alto, Calif. currently living in Collierville, Tenn.
Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, 31, a clinical psychologist from Atlanta. Ga. currently living in Salt Lake City, Utah
Geo Bustamante, 36, a project manager from Miami, Fla. currently living in Honolulu, Hawaii
James Jones, 37, an event planner from and currently residing in Philadelphia, Pa.
Jeanine Zheng, 24, a UX designer from South Hamilton, Mass. currently living in San Francisco, Calif.
Jesse Lopez, 30, a political science PhD from Venice, Calif. currently living in Durham, N.C.
Justine Brennan, 29, a cyber security salesperson from Sunnyvale, Calif. currently living in Marina Del Rey, Calif.
Karla Cruz Godoy, 28, an educational project manager from San Diego, Calif. currently living in Newark, Del.
Lindsay Carmine, 42, a pediatric nurse from Greensboro, N.C. currently living in Downingtown, Pa.
Mike “Gabler” Gabler, 52, a heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, currently living in Meridian, Idaho
Morriah Young, 28, a teacher from and currently residing in Philadelphia, Pa.
Nneka Ejere, 43, a pharmacist from and currently residing in Weatherford, Texas
Noelle Lambert, 25, a U.S. Paralympian from Londonderry, N.H., currently living in Manchester, N.H.
Owen Knight, 30, a college admissions director from Bethesda, Md. currently living in New Orleans, La.
Ryan Medrano, 25, a warehouse associate from Savannah, Ga. currently living in El Paso, Texas
Sami Layadi, 19, a pet cremator from and currently residing in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Season 43 cast is pretty diverse in comparison to early Survivor casts, but may not measure up to the “new era.” However, we have to trust in the casting gods! Not only that, but there’s no one from Canada this season. In Seasons 41 and 42, the Canadian players dominated, with both seasons won by Canadian Women of Color. So who will dominate Season 43?
Tune into the special 2-hour Survivor Season 43 premiere on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.