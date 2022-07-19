'Survivor 44' Introduces Another Idol Twist... This Time, It Involves a Cage

Now, according to Inside Survivor, there will be yet another twist on Survivor 44, which has finished filming in Fiji. The outlet reports that "each tribe camp will have a bird cage with an idol locked inside and a note on how to find the key to open it." Sounds easy enough, right?

However, the cages will be in plain sight for all players to see, so unlocking the idol will mean castaways will have to be extra stealthy in making sure they go unperceived. Of course, this is Survivor, so even though that sounds like enough of a challenge, there is more to it!