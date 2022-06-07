A 'Survivor 42' Scandal: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Deleted Podcast Segment

Omar alleges that fellow contestant Drea Wheeler talked badly about him to the rest of the cast and made some Islamophobic statements.

According to Omar, Drea told other contestants that Omar used his prayer time to strategize and would ask the producers the time so that he could scramble before tribal council, when in fact, Omar prayed only in the presence of other players, and only spoke with producers to make sure his prayer time didn’t interfere with the game. This all happened after they were already voted out, so there was no strategic purpose for Drea to say any of this.