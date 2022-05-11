Anyone Can Be a Future 'Survivor' Contestant — Here's How to Apply

Regardless, there are quite a few steps to make sure you’re ready to go on Survivor. Not only is the series concerned with casting the right people for each season, but they also want to make sure that contestants are physically and mentally healthy enough to undergo that much stress. As a result, they make Survivor hopefuls undergo extensive psychological evaluations, receive a physical examination, and get certain vaccines.

The biggest thing stopping you from getting on Survivor is not applying! So start your Survivor application here.